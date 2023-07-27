“He was on crack” – ESPN’s Stephen A Smith drops bombshell allegation against Hunter Biden

Stephen A Smith may be an ESPN commentator who focuses on sports, but that doesn't mean he isn't up on all the news.

Whether it's politics, sports, or something else entirely, Smith usually has a take. When it comes to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, that was true recently.

Smith took a break from his usual sports commentary to mention the son of the president, who's about to go on trial. He said:

“Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, who’s a former crack addict. Let’s just call it what it is. Yes, he was on crack. I said it that way about Lamar Odom, I can say it that way about the president of the United States. He was on crack."

Biden has long dealt with drug addiction and based on recent events, it's possible it is rearing its ugly head once more.

What is Hunter Biden being charged with?

Hunter Biden is being charged with tax and firearm related charges. The son of the 46th president of the United States just pleaded not guilty to two counts of failing to pay taxes after a plea deal fell through.

He was also hit with a felony firearm charge before his appearance in court.

Stephen A Smith addresses cocaine found on White House grounds

Recently, cocaine was found at the White House, which was a shocking news flash. The ESPN anchor discussed what happened with Biden:

"They recently found cocaine in the White House by the way. No evidence that it was his. Although in all these years I’ve been alive, I’ve not heard of cocaine being in the White House. But who’s casting guilt? We don’t know.”

The investigation into the cocaine found in the White House was closed after the Secret Service could not determine whose it was or where it came from. As Stephen A Smith pointed out, there's no evidence that it was Hunter Biden, but many have their suspicions.

Stephen A Smith had a lot to say

Regardless, the case is now closed and Biden is on to dealing with the federal courts for his criminal charges.