"He’d be good for J.J. McCarthy" - Albert Breer delivers his verdict on Ryan Tannehill

NFL analyst Albert Breer believes that Ryan Tannehill could be a great fit for the Minnesota Vikings and J.J. McCarthy. Expected to take on starting quarterback responsibilities in Minnesota next season as a second-year signal-caller, McCarthy will need a formidable backup to hedge against a worst-case scenario.

Ad

A veteran such as Tannehill could be exactly what the Vikings organization is looking for, Breer wrote in a recent article for Sports Illustrated:

"Ryan Tannehill makes a lot of sense as an insurance policy for the Vikings at quarterback. I also think that he’d be good for J.J. McCarthy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tannehill hasn't played since the 2023 season in which he suited up for the Tennessee Titans. He played in 10 games, starting eight and throwing for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 36-year-old is a former first-round draft pick from the Miami Dolphins who brings a lot of experience to the table.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He'd support McCarthy, who was Minnesota's first-round selection last year in the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy entered the NFL fresh off a national championship victory with Michigan. Unfortunately for McCarthy, he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason, forcing him to miss his entire rookie season.

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Now that the Vikings have moved on from Sam Darnold, who had career-highs in most passing stats during the season, they'll be fully behind McCarthy for the 2025 campaign.

Ad

Will the Vikings see similar success with McCarthy at the offensive helm in 2025?

The Vikings had a tremendous regular season with Sam Darnold leading the charge in 2024. Finishing 14-3 in the regular season, the Vikings made the playoffs after coming in second in the NFC North behind the 15-2 Detroit Lions. However, they suffered a 27-9 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With Darnold signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, McCarthy will start for the Vikings now that he's fully healthy. The Vikings organization is hoping that McCarthy can provide just as good, if not better, quarterback play than what Darnold offered the club last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback