"He is so gentle": Fans gush over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's new viral photos during couple's Bahamas vacay

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are taking advantage of the NFL offseason and "The Eras" tour hiatus to enjoy quality time together. The couple spent last week in the Bahamas and photos of the beach vacation were released.

Photos of Swift and Kelce holding hands while walking alongside a dock had fans gushing over the sweetness of the couple's relationship.

One fan of the couple commented on Reddit how thoughtful it was of Travis Kelce to ensure Taylor Swift made it down the steps carefully:

Other fans commented on how much they enjoyed Swift and Kelce's beach fashion.

Some say that they certainly wouldn't look that good on a beach day. Overall, the comments were supportive and in favor of the couple getting some time alone and that they were able to depart the Bahamas before the photos surfaced.

Here are some more comments on Reddit:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy fun in the sun in Bahamas

Besides the photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walking along a dock, there are also some glimpses of them having some fun in the sun.

The New York Post shared photos earlier this week of Swift and Kelce enjoying some fun in the ocean and tanning on the beach.

Swift wore a yellow bikini, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chose a blue and white printed bathing suit.

The couple are seen in the photos walking along the beach and then taking a swim together. The Grammy Award winner had a drink in her hand while the two were in the water.

It's unclear how long the couple spent in the Bahamas but, it was a relaxing getaway both of them needed.

They have been spending time on the west coast since returning from Singapore a few weeks ago. On Sunday, the couple was photographed again, this time having lunch at Malibu's well-known Japanese-style restaurant, Nobu.

Hopefully, more adorable moments from the couple will keep coming for their fans.