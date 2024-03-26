Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift shut down West Hollywood gym for private workout with patrons made to wait for two hours: Report 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spending time in California since they returned from their vacation in the Bahamas last week. The couple was spotted having a lunch date on Sunday afternoon at Malibu's Nobu restaurant.

Recent reports say that the couple headed to Dogpound gym in West Hollywood, California. The Daily Mail reports that the couple was working out for over two hours, forcing other members to wait outside on the sidewalk.

Page Six then reached out to Dogpound to get more details about the members standing outside while Swift and Kelce were reportedly in the gym. A representative for the gym gave a statement to Page Six, saying that the reports weren't accurate:

“At Dogpound, we value our members experience and have never had anyone wait outside for two hours.

“The Daily Mail article does not accurately reflect the circumstances that day. We respect the privacy of our clients and have no other comments to share.”

The representative for Dogpound wouldn't give any additional information about what happened on Sunday at the gym but insisted the Daily Mail report didn't state the facts.

Erin Andrews is on board for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to tie the knot

Erin Andrews has been a big supporter of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship since the beginning. The FOX Sports sideline reporter even took credit for getting Swift's attention after Kelce announced his intentions to meet the Grammy Award winner after one of "The Eras" tour stops in Kansas City.

Erin Andrews is now fully endorsing the idea of the couple going the distance and sees marriage in their future. She told E! Online's Jess Cohen and Sarah Grossbart that she adores the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and loves it when people are happy and in love:

“I want them to get married so bad. I love, love. I love him. He’s amazing."

She also said that she loves the support the couple shows each other and their careers. Noting how happy Travis Kelce has been while dating Taylor Swift:

"I’m so pumped how happy she’s made Travis. Their support for each other is adorable.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have spent the last few months jet-setting around the world as they support each other. Kelce has attended Swift's concerts in Argentina, Australia and Singapore. Swift attended the majority of Chiefs games last season including flying from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nevada just in time to watch Super Bowl LVIII.