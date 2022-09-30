“He got the job because he was Aaron Rodgers’ buddy” – Colin Cowherd refuses to lay the blame on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is 2-1 as the Denver Broncos' quarterback, but based on how pundits continue to talk about him, most would assume he is 0-3. Most claim that the team has been lucky thus far. Without their stellar defense, Russell Wilson would be in trouble and need to pick it up.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd named another culprit for the team's slow start:

"Nathaniel Hackett is completely over his skis as a head coach. He got a job because he was Aaron Rodgers' buddy. By the way, Adam Gase got a job because he was Peyton Manning's buddy. It happens."

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL In 2019 Aaron Rodgers struggled early with this same offense.



He went 57 of 93 (62.1%) for 647 yards and 4 TDs and 7 sacks through first three games.



Russell Wilson is 63 of 106 for 743 yards 2 TDs, 9 sacks for comparison sake. In 2019 Aaron Rodgers struggled early with this same offense.He went 57 of 93 (62.1%) for 647 yards and 4 TDs and 7 sacks through first three games.Russell Wilson is 63 of 106 for 743 yards 2 TDs, 9 sacks for comparison sake.

Basically, he claimed that the rookie head coach hire in Nathaniel Hackett was an attempt to lure over Aaron Rodgers. He also insinuated that the rookie head coach got to where he was simply because he knew the quarterback and did well with him when he was in Green Bay. Fans are now seeing the result.

Aric DiLalla @AricDiLalla Russell Wilson on the Broncos’ offense finding success:



“We’re so close.”



He said with the way the defense is playing, when the offense turns things around, they’ll be pretty close to unstoppable. Russell Wilson on the Broncos’ offense finding success:“We’re so close.”He said with the way the defense is playing, when the offense turns things around, they’ll be pretty close to unstoppable.

Hackett is an offensive-minded head coach, doubling as the offensive coordinator of the team. As such, he draws up the plays, puts together the playbook, and calls the plays in the game. If he struggles to call the correct counter to what the defense is giving him, it becomes quite tough for the quarterback to deliver quality play. Thus Cowherd claiming that the head coach is calling the wrong plays.

Russell Wilson's sluggish start

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

The head coach and coordinator may call the plays, but the quarterback is the one who wears the final statsheet. In his first game in 2022, Wilson threw for 340 yards and one touchdown amid a booing former fan base in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In his Week 2 game against the Texans, the quarterback completed 45.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Most recently, the quarterback completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions en route to a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos will attempt to get their offense back on track in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders before rushing off to face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes