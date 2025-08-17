  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He got thrown to the wolves" - Ex-NFL scout reacts to Dillon Gabriel's shaky debut vs. Eagles 1 week after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance

"He got thrown to the wolves" - Ex-NFL scout reacts to Dillon Gabriel's shaky debut vs. Eagles 1 week after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 17, 2025 02:34 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel made his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns during their 22-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. This comes one week after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance that helped the team to a 30-10 victory over the Panthers. Coach Prime's son completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted, recording 138 yards and two TDs passing.

Ad

Shedeur was sidelined for Saturday's showdown against the Eagles because of an oblique injury. This gave Gabriel a chance to prove himself as a rookie in the league. The quarterback put up a shaky performance, completing 13 of the 18 passes he attempted for 143 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Despite this, ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly had high praise for Dillon Gabriel. In a tweet on X, he talked about how the former Oregon star was under pressure to perform because of the spotlight on Shedeur Sanders after last week's game. According to him, Gabriel put up a solid showcase for his preseason debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hats off to Dillon Gabriel. Talk about a response! He got thrown to the wolves against the Eagles and despite all the Shedeur Sanders noise... 72.2% first half completion percentage in his first preseason start in Philadelphia. Says a lot," Kelly tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Browns have not yet finalized their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, experts and analysts project Gabriel as the third-string option behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Shedeur Sanders is reportedly considered the fourth-best option for the team.

NFL reporter defends Dillon Gabriel after being criticized for his 'entertainer' comments

During the Browns vs Eagles game, Gabriel appeared for a sideline interview. He made a comment showcasing the difference between 'entertainers and competitors' in the NFL world. This led fans to believe that he was taking a shot at his teammate, Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

However, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who interviewed with the rookie, later clarified Gabriel's comments on social media.

"Let's PLEASE not take this out of context," Aditi said. "I was so impressed with how sagely- and sincerely- Dillon Gabriel talked about previously tuning out distractions. He told us there are entertainers (hot take artists) and there are competitors (he and his fellow QBs) and he doesn't 'ever want to get those lines twisted.' I therefore asked him to share his (wise) approach to keeping the external noise from, as he said, 'infiltrating' with the people watching.
Ad
"This is as humble and respectful a young man there is. Don't malign him by assuming something that isn't there."

The Browns' final preseason game will take place next week against the Rams. They then kick off Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications