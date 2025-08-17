"He got thrown to the wolves" - Ex-NFL scout reacts to Dillon Gabriel's shaky debut vs. Eagles 1 week after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance

Dillon Gabriel made his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns during their 22-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. This comes one week after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance that helped the team to a 30-10 victory over the Panthers. Coach Prime's son completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted, recording 138 yards and two TDs passing.Shedeur was sidelined for Saturday's showdown against the Eagles because of an oblique injury. This gave Gabriel a chance to prove himself as a rookie in the league. The quarterback put up a shaky performance, completing 13 of the 18 passes he attempted for 143 passing yards and no touchdowns.Despite this, ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly had high praise for Dillon Gabriel. In a tweet on X, he talked about how the former Oregon star was under pressure to perform because of the spotlight on Shedeur Sanders after last week's game. According to him, Gabriel put up a solid showcase for his preseason debut.&quot;Hats off to Dillon Gabriel. Talk about a response! He got thrown to the wolves against the Eagles and despite all the Shedeur Sanders noise... 72.2% first half completion percentage in his first preseason start in Philadelphia. Says a lot,&quot; Kelly tweeted.FIRST ROUND MOCK @firstroundmockLINKHats off to Dillon Gabriel.Talk about a response!He got thrown to the wolves against the Eagles and despite all the Shedeur Sanders noise…72.2% first half completion percentage in his first preseason start in Philadelphia.Says a lot.The Browns have not yet finalized their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, experts and analysts project Gabriel as the third-string option behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Shedeur Sanders is reportedly considered the fourth-best option for the team.NFL reporter defends Dillon Gabriel after being criticized for his 'entertainer' commentsDuring the Browns vs Eagles game, Gabriel appeared for a sideline interview. He made a comment showcasing the difference between 'entertainers and competitors' in the NFL world. This led fans to believe that he was taking a shot at his teammate, Shedeur Sanders.However, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who interviewed with the rookie, later clarified Gabriel's comments on social media.&quot;Let's PLEASE not take this out of context,&quot; Aditi said. &quot;I was so impressed with how sagely- and sincerely- Dillon Gabriel talked about previously tuning out distractions. He told us there are entertainers (hot take artists) and there are competitors (he and his fellow QBs) and he doesn't 'ever want to get those lines twisted.' I therefore asked him to share his (wise) approach to keeping the external noise from, as he said, 'infiltrating' with the people watching.&quot;This is as humble and respectful a young man there is. Don't malign him by assuming something that isn't there.&quot;The Browns' final preseason game will take place next week against the Rams. They then kick off Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.