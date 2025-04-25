"HE JUST ISN'T TYLER WARREN" - Skip Bayless upset with Cowboys' decision to draft Tyler Booker

The Dallas Cowboys decided to spend their No.12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker. He spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide while playing in a total of 38 games. Booker was honored as a First-Team All-American last season.
Draft experts and analysts had the Dallas Cowboys focusing on weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott in the first round. Even sportscaster Skip Bayless was surprised by the team going with an offensive lineman like Tyler Booker.
"I LIKE EVERYTHING ABOUT TYLER BOOKER. GOD GUY, LEADER, WINNER. WORKER. HE JUST ISN'T TYLER WARREN," Bayless tweeted on X.
Bayless's pick, Tyler Warren, ended up going to the Colts as the 14th overall pick.
A majority of the mock drafts had Booker going as a late first-round pick in the draft. While his pick may be a surprise event no one could have predicted, Jerry Jones and his team are known for making such wild decisions in the draft.
One reason why Booker may have felt like a good choice was the retirement of Zack Martin, who decided to hang up his cleats after 11 seasons with the Cowboys. Thus, drafting a prospect like the Alabama guard gives Dallas a good talent as Martin's replacement.
Tyler Booker is excited for his new journey with the Dallas Cowboys
Booker provided some good protection to quarterback Jalen Milroe on the field last season. After hearing his name called at No.12 by the Cowboys, he is now looking forward to continuing to make an impact at the professional level.
After his draft, Tyler Booker expressed his eagerness to begin his journey as a part of Jerry Jones' team.
"I'm super excited," Booker said. "I'm blessed to be a Cowboy. It's a great tradition of great offensive linemen and I'm excited to follow suit with all that came before me."
Tyler Booker also said he is 'excited' to meet up with Dak Prescott, his new quarterback target to protect.
"I can't wait to get on the phone with Dak. Getting the protection, making sure he goes clean every single game. I'm just so excited to be a Cowboy."
The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1996. It will be interesting to see if they can break this losing curse and emerge to make it to the main stage with the new picks in this year's draft.
