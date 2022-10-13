“He’ll sell you down the river” – Anonymous executive claims Dan Snyder has already lost key pillar of support with NFL looking to oust Washington Commanders owner

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been in hot water with the NFL but apparently has plans to turn the tables on fellow owners in the league.

Snyder has been under investigation by the league after allegations regarding the organization's toxic culture, sexual harassment allegations in the workplace, and financial issues with the franchise.

As rumors spread that the remaining 31 NFL owners could vote to oust him from the league, it appears Snyder has other ideas.

Only 24 would have to agree to the order for it to become official.

According to a recent report by ESPN, Snyder has hired private investigators to dig up information about other NFL owners in an effort to swing the votes one way or another.

Snyder has allegedly said privately "[The NFL] can't f--k with me," per Daniel Snyder reportedly believes he has enough "dirt" on other NFL owners and Roger Goodell to "blow up" the league.Snyder has allegedly said privately "[The NFL] can't f--k with me," per @DVNJr @SethWickersham and @TishaESPN . The Commanders denied the report's allegations. Daniel Snyder reportedly believes he has enough "dirt" on other NFL owners and Roger Goodell to "blow up" the league.Snyder has allegedly said privately "[The NFL] can't f--k with me," per @DVNJr, @SethWickersham and @TishaESPN. The Commanders denied the report's allegations. https://t.co/9Gij8hYMjP

If the other team owners and the NFL continue to move forward with his ouster, he reportedly plans to reveal the information he has gathered.

Per ESPN, the information could not only destroy other owners but also the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to the ESPN report, his "won't give up without a fight" approach is apparently how he plans to stay on as team owner.

One ally that Snyder did have throughout the years was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones has seemingly helped the Commanders owner throughout the years, mentoring and supporting him.

Now, however, it appears Jones is one of the team owners who could be in Snyder's crosshairs. The relationship between the two has reportedly been frosty over the past couple of years, according to an anonymous NFL executive who said that the lack of loyalty is what turned Jerry Jones away.

"He's only out to get in your pocket. He'll sell you down the river. You can't trust him."

The bombshell news comes just days before the NFL and team owners are scheduled to meet in New York City on Tuesday.

How long has Dan Snyder owned the Washington Commanders?

Dan Snyder purchased the Washington franchise in May 1999. Along with the organization, he also purchased the now renamed FedEx Field for $800 million after former owner Jack Kent Cooke 's death.

The Recount Alt @therecountalt Bombshell report: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, long accused of owning a team with toxic culture and rife with sexual harassment, reportedly hired private investigators to gather information on other NFL owners in blackmail attempt to keep his team, according to @ESPN. Bombshell report: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, long accused of owning a team with toxic culture and rife with sexual harassment, reportedly hired private investigators to gather information on other NFL owners in blackmail attempt to keep his team, according to @ESPN. https://t.co/xFdwPfO7Gd

Since acquiring the team, he has piled up a vast amount of debt. He inherited $155 million in debt when he acquired the stadium and racked up another $340 million when he took out a loan to purchase the team.

As of 2003, he owns 65% of the team, with 5% owned by FedEx founder Fred Smith and 15% owned each by Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman.

In 2020, the three minority owners did try to sell their shares, but he used his power as the majority owner to block that from happening. After tense negotiations, Schar ended up owning 15% but Smith and Rothman were bought out by Snyder.

As the owner of the Washington Commanders, he has an overall losing record of, (after Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season) 157-216-1.

