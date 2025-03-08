“He is a monster”: Ex-Titans LB makes bold Micah Parsons comparison for Abdul Carter

A former Tennessee Titans linebacker would love his former team to get Abdul Carter, who is drawing comparisons to another great Penn State defensive player.

On the “Up and Adams” show on Friday, Will Compton, who played for the AFC South team on two separate occasions, says he has difficulty finding reasons not to pick the Unanimous All-American when the Titans are on the clock.

"I don’t know how you don’t just love this guy. Watching him play his last few games," said Compton at:24.

Compton went on to say:

"He is a monster that screams sideline to sideline, he can get after the pass rusher, he can get after the quarterback. He reminds you obviously of Micah Parsons and the dude is just violent," he added at :35.

Parsons, like Carter, wore the #11 at Penn State, and both players were All-Americans in college.

"The way he closes, the way he closes on running backs and receivers, where he’s putting his foot in the ground and getting out on the perimeter screen, it is unreal to watch," said Compton at:50.

Being compared to Parsons is a lot to live up to for Carter, seeing as the Dallas Cowboys linebacker has made the Pro Bowl in every one of his NFL seasons. Parsons has been a First-team All-Pro on two occasions in the league after being selected by "America’s Team" with the 12th overall pick in 2021.

Carter’s numbers were better than Parsons’ in some areas in college, though that’s not surprising, given he played a different position on the defensive end. The Philadelphia native registered 23 sacks in his three college seasons with Parsons getting 6 1/2 in two years at Penn State.

Parsons had 191 tackles in college, with Carter registering 172 in three years.

Titans need a pass rusher

After releasing Harold Landry III earlier in the week, the Titans need to address the pass-rushing department before next season.

Carter had 12 sacks and two forced fumbles this past season, helping the Nittany Lions make the Orange Bowl, where they lost 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He’s got a long way to go to reach the same standards as Parsons, but he’d undoubtedly fill a void in Tennessee. The Titans gave up the third-fewest yards per game in 2024 (311.2) but were third from the bottom regarding team sacks (32).

The last time a defensive end went #1 in the NFL draft was in 2022 when the Jacksonville Jaguars took Georgia’s Travon Walker.

