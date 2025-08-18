  • home icon
  "He needs to retire," "Cut him" - NFL fans react as Damar Hamlin struggles massively during Bills vs. Bears preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 18, 2025 02:36 GMT
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX &ndash; Feb 6 - Source: Getty
Damar Hamlin's early mistake cost the Buffalo Bills a touchdown during Sunday's showdown against the Chicago Bears. In the first quarter, Caleb Williams made a 36-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheus to secure an early lead for his team. The Bills' safety missed his tackle on the wide receiver, which allowed him to reach the end zone.

You can check out the missed tackle from Damar Hamlin below:

Fans took to social media to criticize Hamlin for letting Olamide Zaccheus get past him to score an early touchdown for the Bears.

The Bills acquired Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. When the Bills took on the Bengals in a regular-season game in January 2023, the safety went down after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins. He stood up momentarily but went unconscious.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and required immediate medical attention. He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was placed on a ventilator.

The safety made gradual progress in his recovery over the next few days before appearing with the Buffalo Bills medical team during Super Bowl LVII. In April 2023, Hamlin announced his decision to continue playing football with the Bills.

Bill GM Brandon Beane recalls Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during NFL game

Last Tuesday, Brandon Beane made an appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. During this interview, he opened up about Hamlin's scary cardiac arrest situation.

Beane narrated the whole incident and how the team focused on helping him recover from the life-threatening situation.

"We grabbed our leaders together, Sean, myself and our guys, and we were the same say," Beane said. "We said, 'How can we go back out there?' We don't know whether Damar is going to make it or not. And so at that point, we just kind of prayed.
"We sent a group of us over to the hospital to support his family, and we worked on getting our guys back to Buffalo. We lined our counselors the next day. Football was secondary, even though we had a game to play. I don't think we practice for about a day or day and a half that Thursday or Friday." (Timestamp-1:13:54)
Last year, Damar Hamlin played in 14 games and put up 89 total tackles and one fumble recovery. In four seasons, the safety has tallied a total of 184 tackles, three quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks on the field. He signed a one-year extension with the Bills worth $2 million in March.

Edited by Brad Taningco
