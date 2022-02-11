“He reminds me of the second coming of Joe Montana” - Ron Rivera compares Joe Burrow to the legendary 49ers QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the league by storm since being drafted with the first overall selection in 2020. The 25-year-old is known for being "Joe Cool" and remaining calm, and on Friday morning, he received praise from an NFL coach when he was compared to one of the league's greatest quarterbacks.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who has a vast amount of experience in the National Football League, was a guest on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday morning. Rivera spoke about the pre-draft process and how Washington was interested in Joe Burrow but were well-aware that he would likely be drafted by the Bengals. Rivera went on to say that the overall evaluation of the quarterback was that he was more than capable of being a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

Rivera said that, when speaking with him, he was impressed by the young quarterback's confidence and the way he handled himself and the pressure that surrounded him. While talking about his chat with him, Rivera went on to compare him to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

“This is funny. I mean, there's a certain confidence about him when you get to meet him. I met him in person. I walked up to him away from everybody. We had a nice five-minute conversation. And when I walked away I said, 'Wow, this young man, he's solid.’ After watching him play, and seeing him live, the thing that I think that he reminds me of the second coming of Joe Montana. He's that cool under pressure. That young man doesn't seem to be wavered.”-Ron Rivera on "Good Morning Football"

Could QB Joe Burrow be the next Joe Montana?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only in his second season in the NFL and his first full season after tearing his ACL in his rookie year. But while he may not ask for it, the comparison to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana has been mentioned quite a bit recently.

Both quarterbacks won a national championship while playing at the collegiate level. Montana did so at Notre Dame, while the younger Joe won a title at LSU in 2020.

Montana has been praised for being cool under pressure and launching comebacks throughout his NFL career. This season with the Bengals, as well as at LSU, Joe Burrow has continued to be commended for his ability to not get flustered, which is impressive for a second-year quarterback. The AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs is just the most recent example of his ability to drive his team to a comeback victory.

Ron Rivera isn't the first to say that there is a new "Joe Cool" in the National Football League. While the quarterback still has a long playing career ahead of him, he seems to be on the right track to NFL greatness.

