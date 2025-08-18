  • home icon
  "He's an absolute sicko" - NFL fans react to Ben Johnson angry at Bears despite leading 28-0 vs. Bills in preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:15 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is holding onto his no-nonsense attitude even during preseason games. On Sunday, despite his team securing a 28-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills in the first half, he did not have a smile on his face.

On social media, a clip of Ben Johnson on the sidelines went viral. In the video, we see him looking unhappy at his team for a previous play as he monitors them against the Bills.

You can check out the video below:

Fans took the comments to share their reactions to Johnson's clip.

After a disappointing 5-12 season last year, the Bears parted ways with Matt Eberflus. In January, they brought in Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions as his replacement. After his appointment, experts and analysts projected how quarterback Caleb Williams would improve on his underwhelming rookie debut.

Last season under Eberflus, Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing for six interceptions. However, under an offensive-minded guru like Ben Johnson, there is a new sense of hope for the second-year quarterback.

In May, analyst Colin Cowherd also expressed his confidence in the Williams-Johnson chemistry.

"They (The Chicago Bears) got him potentially his Sean McVay," Cowherd said on his show. "What's the first thing Ben Johnson did? Clean up his offensive line for his young quarterback."
Bears star DJ Moore shares his unfiltered take on Ben Johnson's coaching style

Last Tuesday, wide receiver DJ Moore shared his true feelings about the new head coach. He got the opportunity to know Johnson throughout training camp while learning his playbook.

While speaking with reporters, DJ Moore admitted that Johnson has an unsettling aura surrounding his coaching style. Despite this, he believes that the team will enjoy success under his reign.

"The way his attitude is, I mean, he can get mad and then start smiling at the same time," Moore said."It's kind of creepy, because you don't know if he's serious or if he's joking. So you have to take everything he says serious and go from there."

The Bears kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 game against the Vikings. It will be played on September 8 at Soldier Field.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Brad Taningco
