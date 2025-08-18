"He’s an absolute sicko" - NFL fans react to Ben Johnson angry at Bears despite leading 28-0 vs. Bills in preseason game

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is holding onto his no-nonsense attitude even during preseason games. On Sunday, despite his team securing a 28-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills in the first half, he did not have a smile on his face.On social media, a clip of Ben Johnson on the sidelines went viral. In the video, we see him looking unhappy at his team for a previous play as he monitors them against the Bills.You can check out the video below:Fans took the comments to share their reactions to Johnson's clip.🤡🐻⬇️ @chilerratoLINK@dave_bfr He’s an absolute sicko and I love itDeepsix0069 @deepsix0069LINK@dave_bfr But I love it !!!! Gonna be a great season for the bears ,we’re already so much better than last yearWillie Jones @jone24576LINK@dave_bfr It’s noting to celebrate keep up the work love Ben Johnson what he was able to do with the lions and to join the bears organization and try to help us win some important ball game I love it make me happy as a bears fansma @smadog52LINK@dave_bfr Haven't seen him smile once tonight. He's ready to make a statement and put this Bears offense on the map.tayIV @T4ylorJamesLINK@_MarcusD3_ can’t wait to see him dumbfounded face week 3.After a disappointing 5-12 season last year, the Bears parted ways with Matt Eberflus. In January, they brought in Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions as his replacement. After his appointment, experts and analysts projected how quarterback Caleb Williams would improve on his underwhelming rookie debut.Last season under Eberflus, Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing for six interceptions. However, under an offensive-minded guru like Ben Johnson, there is a new sense of hope for the second-year quarterback.In May, analyst Colin Cowherd also expressed his confidence in the Williams-Johnson chemistry.&quot;They (The Chicago Bears) got him potentially his Sean McVay,&quot; Cowherd said on his show. &quot;What's the first thing Ben Johnson did? Clean up his offensive line for his young quarterback.&quot;Bears star DJ Moore shares his unfiltered take on Ben Johnson's coaching styleLast Tuesday, wide receiver DJ Moore shared his true feelings about the new head coach. He got the opportunity to know Johnson throughout training camp while learning his playbook.While speaking with reporters, DJ Moore admitted that Johnson has an unsettling aura surrounding his coaching style. Despite this, he believes that the team will enjoy success under his reign.&quot;The way his attitude is, I mean, he can get mad and then start smiling at the same time,&quot; Moore said.&quot;It's kind of creepy, because you don't know if he's serious or if he's joking. So you have to take everything he says serious and go from there.&quot;The Bears kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 game against the Vikings. It will be played on September 8 at Soldier Field.