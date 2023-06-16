Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take is invested in the Baby Diggs versus Baby Gronk online feud.

They posted a compilation of the kid's highlights on their TikTok account, set to their original music.

The video shows the child throwing passes and making his patented one-hand catch. The 16-second clip led to these reactions.

“Baby diggs be grinding in the dark while baby Gronk faking his workouts”

“Baby Diggs is the TRUTH!!!”

“I’d pay money to see the 1 v 1”

“Baby Gronk been real quiet since this dropped”

“Multi sport athlete?!? He must be the real deal”

It's best to understand the feud by getting a background story. Baby Gronk – real name Madden San Miguel – got his name because he is at least 20 pounds heavier than kids in his grade.

He is projected as a generational talent who has visited some NCAA Division 1 universities unofficially. His parents, particularly his father Jake, parlayed the child's popularity by appearing on podcasts and collaborating with fellow athletes like LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

As a response, his parents started posting highlights of their son on TikTok. The child's name remains unknown, but he wears a Buffalo Bills jersey named "Baby Diggs" on the back.

He is also the top prospect in New York State's class of 2030 who can play quarterback or wide receiver. He also participates in baseball games, wearing Colorado Rockies gear in one of his videos.

Baby Diggs has over 166,000 followers and 721,000 likes on TikTok.

What's wrong with the Baby Diggs-Baby Gronk saga?

While the feud between these kids makes for good entertainment, how their parents handle them is alarming. The former's camp is more subtle, limiting their kid to highlights and challenges for his rival.

Worst yet, Baby Gronk's parents take it up a notch with some atrocious behavior. TikToker Lacey Brown accused San Miguel's father of sexualizing her during a collaboration with his son. She revealed that Jake San Miguel told her to remove her jacket to get more views.

Brown also mentioned that Madden had no unique voice because his father would dictate the answers. That disturbing pattern was evident during the father and son's recent Bring the Juice podcast appearance.

Francis @franciscellis Here we have Baby Gronk’s dad feeding him answers on the Bring the Juice pod. Hey kid, blink twice if you’re tired of being dad’s clout bait Here we have Baby Gronk’s dad feeding him answers on the Bring the Juice pod. Hey kid, blink twice if you’re tired of being dad’s clout bait https://t.co/UltW1vCYTB

Former sports journalist Bailey Carlin also revealed how Jake sent private messages to the accounts he was handling.

Toymaker Miles McAlpin, known as Sir Collect-A-Lot, also shared how Madden's parents refused to pay for the Baby Gronk action figure.

