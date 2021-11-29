"He's scared to throw the ball" - After Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt's dad criticizes Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns agreed to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. just days after his dad posted a video showing how many times quarterback Baker Mayfield missed opportunities to throw to him. Now, it seems that running back Kareem Hunt's dad is the next parent to voice their issues with Mayfield's play.

Hunt's dad took to Facebook after the Ravens' sloppy play on Sunday night. Mayfield, who has been dealing with numerous injuries, looked noticeably injured at points throughout the game, something that Hunt's father alluded to.

Kareem Hunt Sr. said that he didn't want to be compared to Odell Beckham Sr. but that he was simply "stating facts." Hunt Sr. continued, saying that Mayfield was limping and that he looked like he was "scared to throw the ball."

The elder Hunt went on to say that, if others don't like what he is saying, they can "unfriend" him. He also said that he has a right to speak and that he won't be posting videos. This is a reference to Odell Beckham Sr., who had posted a video that pointed out Mayfield's missed throws. Hunt Sr. finished with "Go Browns, hopefully."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to be the constant topic of criticism as of late. At the start of the month, it was Odell Beckham Sr. and Jr. who voiced their opinions over his play. After Beckham Jr.'s release, the Browns fans turned on Mayfield. Last week, he was booed by the fanbase and then walked off the field and refused to speak to the media after the game.

While dealing with criticism, he is also dealing with injuries. Mayfield has a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, had a fractured bone in his shoulder, and is also dealing with a heel and knee injury.

Kareem Hunt Jr. had just seven rushing attempts for just 20 yards on Sunday night in Baltimore.

Baker Mayfield said that he wasn't bothered by the Browns fans but that he had to play better. On Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield had just a 48% completion for 247 passing yards and one passing touchdown. It was a season-low completion percentage for Mayfield in 2021.

The Browns now have a bye this week, and perhaps that will give Mayfield some time to heal all of his injuries and get ready for another matchup against the Baltimore Ravens the following week.

