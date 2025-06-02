"He showed me so much": Sam Darnold opens up about former teammate Brock Purdy

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had a career-best season last year. In the 2024 season, the QB led the Vikings to a 14-3 record. He generated 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and had a 66.2% completion rate. His amazing performance on the gridiron helped him get a $100.5 million, three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sam Darnold attributed all of his success to things he learned from Brock Purdy during his stint with the 49ers. In an interview with NBC Bay Area, the 27-year-old said:

“Brock helped me a ton...With certain things of how to prepare and even just watching him play. Just how he processes on the field and all those certain things.”

Darnold also talked about how Purdy carried himself on the field and how he celebrated every play with his teammates.

"First of all, I think his poise,” Darnold said of Purdy. “Whether he made a good play, a bad play, you celebrate on the field with your teammates, you get pumped, but then you come right back to the sideline and you have the same demeanor. That was something I always admired about Brock."

He added:

“And then the other thing. Is how he prepared. I say this all the time, but I give Brock a ton of credit in showing me the ropes that way. He showed me so much in how to prepare and how to study. He was so helpful that way.” [H/T: NBC Bay Area]

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan opens up about Brock Purdy's lucrative contract extension

Last month, Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers with $181 million guaranteed. This deal made him the seventh highest-paid QB in the NFL. While some have been skeptical of such a contract, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan sounded positive on Purdy's extension.

"I want him to be the leader he's always been... There's no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because of their contract. That's when you start making stuff up. Brock's earned his contract, and he's going to earn what he gets going forward," Shanahan said.

With the backing of his coach and praise from fellow NFL QBs like Sam Darnold, it'll be interesting to see how far Brock Purdy takes the 49ers next season.

