"He was trying to get better" - NFL fans shocked by the sudden demise of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in a car accident in South Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders via Adam Schefter. The quarterback was struck by a car less than one month before his birthday. Upon hearing the news, the NFL world extended their condolences and instant reactions to the NFL losing a young quarterback prospect.

Here is the breaking news straight from the source:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.

Tommy put it simply.

Literal Larry took issue with the NFL insider talking about Haskins' career struggles in the same breath that he mentioned his death.

Literal Larry @ImLiteralLarry1 @AdamSchefter No need to talk about his football struggles in the same post notifying us of this tragic news. @AdamSchefter No need to talk about his football struggles in the same post notifying us of this tragic news.

Annie Agar is heartbroken.

Gary Vaynerchuk is devastated to hear the news.

Rich Dollaz is unimpressed with Schefter prefacing Haskins' death with his football struggles, essentially distilling him down to his failures.

Rich Dollaz @richdollaz @AdamSchefter Wow who wrote this original tweet a young man lost his life and the preface that with his football struggles - wow just wow @AdamSchefter Wow who wrote this original tweet a young man lost his life and the preface that with his football struggles - wow just wow

Crock-man is shocked to hear the news.

Andy Holloway extended his prayers.

Kev is in shock and disbelief. Kev's username has "WFT" in it, so he got a front row seat to watch the young man get drafted. When it comes to fans, Kev may be taking it as hard as anyone.

Slim Reaper saw Haskins' death as an eye opener and a call to change how he looks at his own life.

Uncontent Pats Fan/Content Isles Fan/FE Loverua was a fan until the very end. He thought the quarterback had a lot of untapped potential and could have been something great.

Uncontent Pats Fan/Content Isles Fan/FE Lover🇺🇦 @EgMSilver3ack81



What an unbelievable loss.... @AdamSchefter The NFL potiential Haskins held was unreal. Even after his time in WSH flamed out, it was still there. That greatness often seen at Ohio State was always there, even if no one really believed it.What an unbelievable loss.... @AdamSchefter The NFL potiential Haskins held was unreal. Even after his time in WSH flamed out, it was still there. That greatness often seen at Ohio State was always there, even if no one really believed it.What an unbelievable loss....

Kirky referenced that the quarterback was training, attempting to get better at his craft. He wasn't partying and acting out of sorts like many do in their 20s. Basically, he said it was unfair to see a hard worker get the worst result imaginable.

Kirky @jkirkpatrick23 @AdamSchefter Trying to get better man. It’s a Saturday morning and instead of partying and nursing a hangover he was trying to get better. You hate to see this man. @AdamSchefter Trying to get better man. It’s a Saturday morning and instead of partying and nursing a hangover he was trying to get better. You hate to see this man.

Dwayne Haskins' NFL career

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Dwayne Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. The quarterback was picked by the Washington Redskins, now known as the Washington Commanders. In 2019, he played in nine games and started seven.

In those seven starts, the quarterback went 2-5, completing 58.6 percent of his throws. He threw for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his second year in the NFL, the quarterback played in seven games and started six. He went 1-5, throwing for a 61.4 percent completion percentage, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Shortly thereafter, Washington moved on from their quarterback, who landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a quarterback project. Haskins was added as a contingency plan in the shadow of Ben Roethlisberger's impending retirement.

Edited by Windy Goodloe