"He was trying to get better" - NFL fans shocked by the sudden demise of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in a car accident in South Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders via Adam Schefter. The quarterback was struck by a car less than one month before his birthday. Upon hearing the news, the NFL world extended their condolences and instant reactions to the NFL losing a young quarterback prospect.
Dwayne Haskins' NFL career
Dwayne Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. The quarterback was picked by the Washington Redskins, now known as the Washington Commanders. In 2019, he played in nine games and started seven.
In those seven starts, the quarterback went 2-5, completing 58.6 percent of his throws. He threw for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his second year in the NFL, the quarterback played in seven games and started six. He went 1-5, throwing for a 61.4 percent completion percentage, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Shortly thereafter, Washington moved on from their quarterback, who landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a quarterback project. Haskins was added as a contingency plan in the shadow of Ben Roethlisberger's impending retirement.