  "He would be in UFL now": Ex-Steelers DT claims Jalen Hurts wouldn't survive Bengals while alluding to Eagles QB being carried by super team

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:15 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
Jalen Hurts has become a popular topic among NFL fans after his performance against the New York Giants on Thursday night. Hurts went 24 of 33 for 283 yards and one touchdown against one interception, three sacks and a 31.1 QBR.

Hurts scored a touchdown on the ground, too, but none of that was enough to move past their divisional rival, who took a dominant 34-17 win at MetLife Stadium. In the wake of the game, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko made a bold claim on social media. The defensive lineman said that Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence would be multiple Super Bowl champions if they played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a fan responded by saying the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills would have a ring if they had Jalen Hurts under center, Fehoko said Hurts wouldn't be in the league if he played behind Burrow's offensive line.

"If Jalen Hurts was the QB for the Cincinnati Bengals he would be in the UFL by now," Fehoko tweeted.

One fan tried to troll Fehoko by bringing up his stats (three quarterback pressures on 419 career snaps), but Fehoko responded that he wasn't trying to drag Hurts down, but rather highlight how the different rosters could make certain players successful.

"This isn’t a slouch on Jalen Hurts. Dumb a**. It’s an insight to the show the difference in the roster construction and how it effects the success of a player but you aren’t smart enough to comprehend that," he added.
Despite leading the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances (1-1) in the last three years, Hurts has been on the receiving end of criticism for favoring the running game, which he also takes advantage of, instead of being a more traditional QB.

A.J. Brown throws shade at Jalen Hurts amid frustration over lack of targets

It seems as though A.J. Brown is still not over the lack of targets he's complained about since last season. The veteran wide receiver was targeted nine times on Thursday, catching six passes for 80 yards against the Giants.

After the game, Brown was asked about the team's identity, but he doesn't see one yet, per Mike Garafolo.

"A.J. Brown asked about the meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley this week repeatedly says he didn't recall any meeting. When told Hurts and Barkley confirmed it, he says you'd have to talk to them. As for the #Eagles' offense: 'We're still trying to find our identity.'" Garafolo tweeted.

Hurts remains a polarizing figure in the NFL, regardless of his individual and collective success.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
