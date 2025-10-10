A.J. Brown seemingly throws shade at Jalen Hurts over Eagles' offensive identity amid frustration on lack of targets

A.J. Brown seemingly threw shade at Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. As per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the wide receiver stated that they are still trying to find their offensive identity. This is because ex-OC Kellen Moore left for the Saints, and Kevin Patullo was named his replacement this season.The three-time Pro Bowler was also questioned about the meeting that he had with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley. However, A.J. Brown refused to speak on this matter.&quot;A.J. Brown asked about the meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley this week repeatedly says he didn't recall any meeting. When told Hurts and Barkley confirmed it, he says you'd have to talk to them. As for the #Eagles' offense: 'We're still trying to find our identity.'&quot; Garafolo tweeted.Brown had another underwhelming performance on the field on Thursday against the Giants. He managed to record just 80 receiving yards and six catches, with no touchdowns to his name. The Eagles found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to Jake Elliott's field goal and Jalen Hurts' two total touchdowns.So far this season, A.J. Brown has not been effective on the field as a part of Nick Sirianni's offense. Before Week 6, he recorded just 194 receiving yards with 19 catches in the past five games. He scored just one touchdown, which was during their 33-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.With this result, the Eagles have now put up a 4-2 season. However, there is an air of uncertainty about them competing for the Super Bowl this year.Jalen Hurts reveals context behind meeting with A.J. Brown and Saquon BarkleyBefore Thursday's showdown against the Giants, Jalen Hurts revealed the reason behind the meeting with A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley.While speaking with the press on Tuesday, the Super Bowl LIX champion stated that the three of them discussed ways in which they can win more games on the field.&quot;Yeah, that's just talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games.&quot;Nick Sirianni and his team are now on a two-game losing streak following Thursday's result. The Eagles are next scheduled to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Oct.19 at 1:00 pm ET.Can they break this losing streak and finally create a winning momentum like they did during the start of the season?