"Tush Push merchant," "Bottom 5 QB": NFL fans ridicule Jalen Hurts for missing wide-open throw to DeVonta Smith as Eagles offense struggles badly

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not have a great game on Thursday against the New York Giants. They ended up losing the game with a 34-17 final score, giving Brian Daboll's team their second win of the season.However, fans were upset with one particular play from the quarterback. During a third-and-six play in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts tried to make a pass down the field to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. However, it ended up as an incompletion as he missed the wide receiver completely, despite him being open. Thus, they missed their chance for a touchdown.Fans took to the comments to ridicule the Super Bowl LIX champion for this costly mistake. They also trolled him by stating that Hurts is only effective when the Eagles utilize the Tush Push play.Pearsallt Weapon @learniddoctorsLINKSaquon Barkley having to do everything because Jalen Hurts can't do anything. Hurts is a bum. Tush Push Merchant. #FlyEaglestexas @jgsportsbroLINKJalen Hurts getting EXPOSED on prime time lmaooooo. Super team merchant needs a stacked team to succeed6️⃣🔮 @samthegoat1112LINKJalen Hurts is a bottom 5 QB in the league. He is an unethical, unserious, check down merchant, and truly doesn’t deserve the hype he gets. TRULY.Dead Serious @DeadseriousnessLINKJalen Hurts with a 4th quarter red zone interception The Tush Push merchant melting under the lightsZach Sports @zachsports503LINKJalen Hurts is a Saquon Barkley merchant and when Barkley can’t do anything, the entire Eagles offense is assThe Philadelphia Eagles were also criticized for once again heavily relying on the Tush Push play against the Giants. In the second quarter, they made this play four consecutive times, drawing the ire of many online. However, this strategy had helped them take a temporary lead after Jalen Hurts managed to score a rushing touchdown.In the second half of the game, Brian Daboll's team had the better offensive momentum. Running back Cam Skattebo scored one rushing touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters to seal the victory for his team.On the other hand, Hurts ended the night completing 24 of the 33 passes he attempted for 283 yards, along with two total touchdowns and an interception.Jalen Hurts shares his thoughts on the incomplete pass to DeVonta SmithIn the post-game press conference, the Eagles quarterback spoke about the missed opportunity to score a touchdown in the third quarter.&quot;It was another opportunity (for an offensive play),&quot; Hurts said. &quot;Another opportunity to, I think we were down 10 at that time. But another opportunity to keep attacking them and capitalizing.&quot;&quot;I didn't give him (DeVonta Smith) a good ball. That's something that I own and that's something that I just wanna work on.&quot;Apart from this, Jalen Hurts also had another costly mistake in the fourth quarter. During a second-and-10 play, he tried to lob a pass down the field.Unfortunately, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott intercepted the ball and ran for a 68-yard return. This set up Cam Skattebo for a rushing touchdown, sealing the victory for them at home.The Eagles will next face the Vikings on Oct.19 at 1:00 pm ET.