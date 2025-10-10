Micah Parsons calls out Eagles' Tush Push play in 4-words as NFL referees miss another false start penalty during Week 6 TNF

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons did not hesitate in voicing his true opinion about the Philadelphia Eagles' dependence on the 'Tush Push' play. During their showdown against the New York Giants on Thursday night, they used this strategy five times in a row during the second quarter to secure a momentary 17-13 lead after Jalen Hurts scored a one-yard rushing touchdown.

However, the Tush Push became a hot topic of conversation after the referees missed a false start penalty on the field, giving the Philadelphia Eagles somewhat of an unfair advantage. Micah Parsons was not impressed with this and claimed that the Tush Push play cannot be considered a part of football.

"This is not football," Parsons tweeted with throwing trash emojis

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 This is not football! 🚮🚮

This is not the first time that people have been against this play that the Eagles use vehemently. NFL owners tried to ban the Tush Push during this year's annual meeting in April. However, this motion fell short of two votes, keeping the play alive.

Nick Sirianni's team had another false start because of the Tush Push play during their Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, despite the backlash, he refused to make any changes to the play and stated that they will continue coaching it the same way that they always have.

