  "This can't be good": NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley having long conversation after Eagles loss vs. Broncos

"This can't be good": NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley having long conversation after Eagles loss vs. Broncos

By Prasen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:53 GMT
NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley having long conversation after Eagles loss vs. Broncos
NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley having long conversation after Eagles loss vs. Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles offense is stirring chatter again, and at the center of it are Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley. After a surprising Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, all three had a long, intense conversation, hashing out issues from the game, according to Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.

Through five games, Brown has just 19 catches for 194 yards and a single touchdown, far below his usual production. Fans on X speculated wildly about the meeting.

One wrote, “This can’t be good. My guess is that they are figuring out what teams they want to be traded to.”

Another said, "It took 2 hours to tell A.J. Brown to run out his route?"
One X user said, "75% of that was a translator trying to figure out all the weird analogies and Bible quotes that each are using."
"I’m dead, they really were talking about Patullo for hours," tweeted another.
One fan wrote, "Saquon had to be there as the peace keeper between Jalen and A.J."
"4-1 team and got more issues than the 1-4 Saints," commented another.
Barkley was the mainstay of Sirianni's rushing attack last season, but his production dipped. He recorded 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2024-25 season, but this year is projected for just 907 yards if things don't change.

The drop-off may not be entirely on the players. Former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left for New Orleans, and Kevin Patullo took over, causing the Eagles’ offensive rhythm to shift.

A.J. Brown didn't quit running on Jalen Hurts' throw

Eagles’ first loss of the season came with a moment that left fans confused. A near-perfect deep throw from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown that slipped away late in the third quarter.

The Eagles were leading at the moment and facing 1st-and-15 when Hurts launched a deep ball that could’ve gone for a 61-yard touchdown. Brown had already beaten Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga, but he appeared to slow down mid-route, missing what could’ve been the game’s turning point.

Following the Broncos' 14-point comeback win, the missed connection quickly became the talking point. Brown later addressed the play, saying,

“When I looked up, I didn’t see the ball… Then the ball was thrown. We just missed.”
Hurts also took accountability and vowed to fix the execution heading into Week 6 against the Giants.

