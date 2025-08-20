"He does not want a divorce": Insider doubles down on Micah Parsons' brother's emotional message amid Cowboys contract saga

The contract dispute between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys continues to intensify as the start of the 2025 NFL season approaches.

Parsons requested for a trade on Aug. 1. He cited repeated breakdowns in communication, lack of agent involvement in talks and frustration with narratives surrounding injuries and negotiations as his reasons. Despite the escalating tension, Parsons reported to training camp in Oxnard, California.

Micah's brother, Terrence, retweeted Dallas' X post, which showed the linebacker at practice.

"I don’t think people realize how much Micah wanna be out there man," Terrence tweeted on Tuesday.

Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. agreed, highlighting that Micah does not want to split.

"He does. He does not want a divorce," Hill tweeted.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter also discussed Parsons’ contract dispute on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

He said the situation has deteriorated to the point where a split feels inevitable.

“Micah came out and asked to be traded," Schefter said. "Said he was ready to move on from Dallas, which I’m sure they didn’t like. And right now, both sides seem to be angry.

"Now, have other people put those feelings aside in the past and figured out a way to work out a deal. Yeah, I don’t see that happening here. I see these two sides headed towards a divorce in time. The only question is when is that divorce going to happen and how is it going to happen?”

Schefter also highlighted the lack of dialogue between Parsons’ camp and the Dallas' front office. No negotiations have taken place since late March, and that silence, he suggested, reflects how personal the dispute has become.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Jerry Jones’ handling of Micah Parsons' negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys’ contract standoff with Micah Parsons has drawn sharp criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Smith argued that the situation reflects broader issues with Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones’ treatment of players.

“It ain’t just about Micah Parsons,” Smith said on Wednesday, via "First Take." “You’ve got a whole lot of cats out here looking at what’s happening with him in terms of the treatment he’s being accorded. And they’re like ‘What the hell is going on?’ Did that happen to Tony Romo? Did that happen to Troy Aikman?”

With Week 1 against the Eagles approaching, Parsons’ status remains uncertain as tensions escalate.

