"His brain is fried," "He really got CTE": NFL fans torch Tua Tagovailoa for forgetting Cam Newton and taking shots at Panthers legend

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:49 GMT
NFL fans torch Tua Tagovailoa for forgetting Cam Newton and taking shots at Panthers legend
NFL fans torch Tua Tagovailoa for forgetting Cam Newton and taking shots at Panthers legend

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has come forward to respond to Panthers legend Cam Newton's criticism about his game this season. So far, they have lost all three games, raising questions about the quarterback's ability to help the team achieve success.

During the team's Thursday press conference, Tua Tagovailoa was asked to share his thoughts on the criticisms made by Cam Newton. The quarterback responded by calling out the retired 2015 NFL MVP, stating that Newton does not understand the struggles of the position on the field.

"Anybody can play quarterback in this league then," Tagovailoa said. "I mean, I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback. I mean Cam's doing his thing for sure. But I think it's easier to be able to hold the clicker and talk about it that way. Or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them. ... It's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback."
also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to social media to troll Tagovailoa for his response. They stated that he forgot what Cam Newton had achieved during his playing career in the NFL. He spent 11 seasons in the league while leading the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance back in 2015.

Last Friday, on ESPN's 'First Take', Cam Newton called out Tagovailoa for underperforming on the field. He also stated how the quarterback was not meeting the expectations a team has from someone who signed a four-year extension worth $212.4 million in July 2024.

"I look at the situation like, 'Come on dawg.'" Newton said. "Especially when you've got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wished they had."
So far in three games, Tua Tagovailoa has completed 62 of the 89 passes he has attempted. He also recorded 575 yards and five TDs passing with four interceptions to his name.

Colin Cowherd calls out Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength and physicality after Week 3 loss to the Bills

In Week 3, the Dolphins suffered a 31-21 defeat at Highmark Stadium at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Tua Tagovailoa had 146 yards and two passing touchdowns/

Last Friday, Colin Cowherd came forward to talk about the quarterback's small frame and build.

"Tua's cap number is higher than Josh Allen's in the next four years," Cowherd said on his show. "When I watched Tua and Josh Allen, I always think the same thing, 'Yeah, I'm gonna take a bigger, stronger guy.' Tua is smaller, doesn't have a big arm. Don't want him in windy weather. You gotta protect him. Size matters in all sports. I think your quarterbacks have to be about six two and up."
"And by the way, his record against winning teams in his career is 10 and 20. Those winning teams overwhelmingly have bigger, stronger quarterbacks with better arms. ... And there's things I like about Tua, but don't tell me size doesn't matter."

The Dolphins next face the Jets at home on Sept. 29. Can they secure their first win of the season in this showdown?

