"His smile would light up a room" - Tim Tebow pens a heartfelt tribute for former NFL teammate Demaryius Thomas

On Friday morning, the NFL world awoke to the news that Super Bowl champion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died on Thursday at just 33 years old. Thomas passed away at his home in Roswell, Georgia, from an apparent medical condition. There are no further details at this time.

Current and former players around the National Football League immediately started expressing their condolences for Thomas, not only for what he did on the field but especially for what he did off the field.

One of those who wrote a tribute to Demaryius Thomas was one of his former quarterbacks, Tim Tebow. Demaryius Thomas and Tim Tebow were teammates on the Denver Broncos in 2011 when the Broncos went on a playoff run with then head coach Josh McDaniels.

Former NFL quarterback and tight end Tim Tebow, who is now an analyst with the SEC Network, wrote a touching tribute to Demaryius Thomas early Friday morning. Tebow went on about how he will remember his former teammate for the type of person he was, as well as player, and his ability to "light up a room" with his infectious smile.

Tim Tebow @TimTebow Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. https://t.co/gNVzmJ503X

Tim Tebow's touching tribute to his former Denver Broncos teammate immediately had people talking about their time and success with the team. One of their most iconic moments was the 2011 AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the 80 yard touchdown pass from Tebow to Thomas that sealed the game for the Broncos, sending them to the next round of the playoffs. Most likely, it wa one of the most important touchdown passes that Demaryius Thomas ever caught in his NFL career.

Dan Hasty 🎙 @ThatDanHasty I’ll always remember watching this play as it happened. At first, I thought it was a defining moment for Tim Tebow, but it ended up being exactly that for Demaryius Thomas. What a talent.



Rest in Peace. I’ll always remember watching this play as it happened. At first, I thought it was a defining moment for Tim Tebow, but it ended up being exactly that for Demaryius Thomas. What a talent. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/JEJHN6R7A5

Although Tim Tebow's time at Denver didn't last much longer than that season, Thomas went on to play eight seasons at Mile High before being traded to the New York Jets. Thomas also played with recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning, when they won Super Bowl 50 in 2015. Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler, played in the National Football League until 2019 for the New York Jets before announcing his retirement in June 2021.

Tim Tebow mentioned Demaryius Thomas' kindness, which was also echoed by many others in reference to the work he did in the community throughout his NFL career.

