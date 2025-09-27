"His stupidity knows no bounds": NFL fans torch Jerry Jones for seemingly blaming Cowboys' lack of Super Bowl on Micah Parsons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to take a subtle jab at Micah Parsons ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Packers. During an interview with '103.5 The Fan', he decided to take a shot at the linebacker's four-season stint with the team before being traded to Green Bay last month.Jones seemingly also blamed Micah Parsons for the team's lack of Super Bowl appearances.&quot;We all know he (Micah Parsons) is (special),&quot; Jones said. &quot;And he can be disruptive. But we have huge amounts of experience with the anectodes that we think he used on us in the last four years. While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah.&quot;&quot;As we know, because we didn't exactly win the Super Bowl during those years. So bottomline is, when I look at playing him, I think of trying to have him as an advantage when we played other teams over the last four years. And some plays it looks beautiful, but then other plays, especially running plays, you can wish you had a different formation.&quot;However, fans took to social media to torch Jerry Jones for his comments on Micah Parsons.the mad queen @forgivemedelilaLINKDoes this dumb fuck ever shut up? His stupidity knows no boundsEtonewowo @etonewowoLINK@MySportsUpdate @1053thefan Is he seriously blaming a lack of team success on the guy who made their defense not total ass? That’s beyond funnySleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINK@MySportsUpdate @1053thefan Jerry needs to learn it’s his fault they haven’t been to the Super Bowl it’s not Micah’sThechek182 @thechek182LINK@MySportsUpdate @1053thefan Alright Uncle Jerry, you said your nonsense now back to the homeMathew V. Liberto @MoonlightAsadaLINK@MySportsUpdate @1053thefan He just says things at the worst time? To me it sounds like hes partially blaming micah parsons for not winning the superbowl😂JL @J_Loj14LINK@MySportsUpdate @1053thefan It’s not bad enough that Dallas ships all there generational talent out of town but they then try to run each players reputation into the ground afterwards. Must be something in the waterParsons was traded to the Packers after his failed negotiation attempts with the Cowboys for a new contract. Thus, he requested a trade on August 1. After arriving in Green Bay, he agreed to a four-year deal worth $188 million with the team. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.So far, the four-time Pro Bowler has played in all three games for the team. Parsons has recorded five total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and six quarterback hits.Chris Broussard calls out Jerry Jones over disrespect for Micah ParsonsChris Broussard was not happy with the series of disrespectful situations occurring during Parsons' contract negotiation saga.On Thursday, he addressed the tension between the two parties ahead of their Week 4 clash on Sunday night.&quot;He's right on the money,&quot; Broussard said on 'First Things First.' &quot;Like what was disrespectful is you refusing to talk to my agent. What was disrespectful is you talking to me and thinking that that was the deal. You know, disrespectful that every other team in the league pays a future Hall of Famer and you wouldn't pay me.&quot;&quot;Disrespectful to act like once I'm traded, our defense got better. Like even though there's no satistical evidence or eye test evidence to say that. So all of that's disrespectful.&quot;After three games, the Cowboys have managed to secure a 1-2 record. Can Micah Parsons help the Packers to a win over his former team at AT&amp;T Stadium?