Pat McAfee’s wife, Samantha, started a nonprofit organization after going through a tragic fate of one of her dogs.

Samantha McAfee founded “Fur The Brand” two years ago after she experienced struggles with canine cancer. Canine cancer affects one in every four dogs, and it’s a sad reality for families who go through complicated procedures but are affected adversely when faced with a lack of funds.

Samantha's dog, Valerie, had gone through canine cancer four times. She realized that the financial burden and stress of not knowing what would happen to the pet were unthinkable. Hence, she wanted to help other families who were going through the same unfortunate fate.

Fans on the subreddit, r/WivesofNFL, were highly impressed by Pat McAfee’s wife’s efforts and wrote warm words for the new mother. One said:

Here are some of the top reactions on Reddit:

Fans were not only appreciative of Samantha’s kind efforts, but they also found her story of pregnancy inspiring.

Pat McAfee and wife faced numerous difficulties on road to parenthood

Recently, Samatha McAfee gave birth to her first child, a daughter. Her husband, Pat, an ESPN sports analyst, revealed the news by sharing an adorable picture of himself and Samatha holding their daughter’s tiny foot.

Pat McAfee and his wife tried for a long time to become parents but faced many difficulties. In an emotional post on Instagram, the couple shared the issues they faced when trying to conceive:

"For those of you who haven't followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in losing both of my Fallopian tubes, which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally."

She then went on to share that the couple started the procedure of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The process was "physically demanding and emotionally challenging for the both of us."

Samantha detailed that she was "pumping my body with so many hormones, the anxiety, the hope, truly being a human science project," while also adding that she went through the process despite fearing needles.

Pat McAfee's wife ended the post by urging all couples trying to conceive to stay positive and hopeful for the future.

"I hope this isn't a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can overcome the battle of infertility."

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and are happily married since.

