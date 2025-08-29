The whole world is talking about the engagement of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The superstar couple announced their engagement on Tuesday. However, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had no clue about the two getting engaged.

So we got to see his live reaction to the news before he gave his take on Kelce and Swift's relationship.

During Thursday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," McDaniel was asked to share his feelings about Kelce and Swift's engagement.

"You just told me. I didn't know. ... I'm pumped to hear about it now, I guess," McDaniel said. "I’m hoping it’s a love-based relationship and good for them. Finally, they’re doing it the old-fashioned way, where people shouldn’t really be entering into any escapades until they’re married."

McDaniel seemed a bit confused on how to address the news. He admitted that he doesn't really keep himself updated on all the trending topics to avoid small talk in social situations.

But his slightly awkward remarks on the couple's engagement has rubbed some people the wrong way. Some fans thought that McDaniel's comment about escapades before marriage wasn't really an appropriate topic to discuss in the context of the couple's special day.

Swift and Kelce shared the news of their engagement on Tuesday in a romantic Instagram post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Taylor wrote in the caption of the post.

The relationship started when Travis Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in July 2023 and tried to contact the 14-time Grammy Winner. He revealed the story a few days later on his "New Heights" podcast. The 35-year-old singer was spotted at a Chiefs game later that year and the pair has been together since then.

The NFL's most popular couple posted pictures from a photoshoot in a beautiful garden filled with flowers and greenry to announce their engagement. The pop star flaunted her engagement ring in one of the pictures with "So High School" playing in the background.

Swift donned a sleeveless black and white striped dress with brown heels while the 10-time Pro Bowler wore a black polo shirt, light colored shorts and brown loafers.

Travis Kelce opened up about marriage before engagement announcement

Travis Kelce sat down for an interview with GQ earlier this month. He discussed marriage and the importance of long-term relationships.

"The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving, those are situations I would love to have," Kelce said. "Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that. It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect."

The Chiefs TE's mother revealed in an interview with News 5 Cleveland that Travis proposed to Tayloron August 10 and they got engaged in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The couple facetimed their families to share the news.

