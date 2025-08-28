"I got choked up": 54-year old NFL fan blasts ‘marketing scheme’ claims about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's relationship 1 day after couple's engagement

On 'The New Heights' podcast on Wednesday, Travis Kelce and his brother discussed the episode that included the tight end's fiancée, Taylor Swift. The episode seemingly broke the internet after the 14-time Grammy winner announced her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Travis and Jason Kelce were discussing some of the criticisms they received from fans in the comments of that video. Amid the negative comments, a 54-year-old fan lashed out at claims that Kelce and Swift's relationship is a marketing gimmick.

Despite all the backlash, the fan enjoyed the entire episode and confessed to quickly becoming a fan of Travis Kelce and his fiancée.

"I was a bit annoyed that the spot that this sports podcast is going to have a pop singer on," Jason Kelce said while reading out the fan's comment. "I was going to skip it. I've never been this engrossed in anything for two hours in my entire life. Friends, is it crazy for a 54-year-old dude to be googling what is a Swiftie and how can I become one?

"I laughed. I got angry at her not owning her own music, and I got choked up seeeing two people genuinely in love, when all we heard all season is this relationship isn't real. It's a marketing scheme etc etc. Gave me a feeling I did not know I could have. I've always thought the Kelce brothers were just dude with dope jobs, like they could chug beers, and they could chug beers with you, if you met them, they don't act like famous people. Taylor seems the same. This showed all of their human sides, and I loved every minute of it." (Timestamp-20:08)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement earlier this week on social media. The couple has been dating for the past two years and has now decided to take the next step in their romance.

Travis Kelce's dad opens up about how his son proposed to Taylor Swift

After the engagement announcement went viral, Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, shared more details during an interview on Wednesday with Cleveland 5.

The three-time Super Bowl champion's dad spilled the beans about how his son proposed to Taylor Swift.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed said. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting a little bit antsy, but he was going to put her off this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"I told him repeteadly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event. ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Ed also shared that Travis Kelce popped the question in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The couple then FaceTimed him and Swift's parents to get their blessings and a nod of approval for marriage.

