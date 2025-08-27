Hours after engagement, Travis Kelce's old message to Taylor Swift fans goes viral on X 2 years since OG post

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday with an Instagram post featuring the Kansas City Chiefs star on one knee. Soon after, fans found a comment that the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end made two years ago, matching his big moment.In 2023, Kelce appeared on Rob Riggle’s podcast, &quot;Riggle’s Picks,&quot; where he responded to Swifties teasing him for trying to get her number. Kelce confidently replied,“If your dreams aren’t bigger than you, then there’s a problem with your dreams.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe later commented on the podcast clip, “Dream big swifties!! 😂.”Travis Kelce previously shared on his &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast that he tried to meet Swift by attending her Eras Tour concert at the Arrowhead, hoping to give her a friendship bracelet with his number.Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement: everything we know about the proposalTravis Kelce’s dad Ed shares exclusive details about his son's engagement to Taylor SwiftEd Kelce revealed some details about his son Travis’ engagement to Swift. In an interview with News 5 Cleveland, the 74-year-old shared with host John Kosich that the Chiefs TE proposed to Swift nearly two weeks ago, on Sunday, August 10. The couple got engaged in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.&quot;He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.&quot;&quot;And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,&quot; Ed said.Ed also said that after the proposal, the couple FaceTimed Ed, their mother Donna, and Taylor’s family to share the news.Also read: &quot;She straight up LIED on that microphone&quot; - NFL fans react to Taylor Swift's diamond-studded engagement ring by connecting dots to her old lyrics