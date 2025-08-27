  • home icon
Hours after engagement, Travis Kelce's old message to Taylor Swift fans goes viral on X 2 years since OG post

By Prasen
Modified Aug 27, 2025
Hours after engagement, Travis Kelce's old message to Taylor Swift fans goes viral on X 2 years since OG post

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday with an Instagram post featuring the Kansas City Chiefs star on one knee. Soon after, fans found a comment that the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end made two years ago, matching his big moment.

In 2023, Kelce appeared on Rob Riggle’s podcast, "Riggle’s Picks," where he responded to Swifties teasing him for trying to get her number. Kelce confidently replied,

“If your dreams aren’t bigger than you, then there’s a problem with your dreams.”
He later commented on the podcast clip, “Dream big swifties!! 😂.”
Travis Kelce previously shared on his "New Heights" podcast that he tried to meet Swift by attending her Eras Tour concert at the Arrowhead, hoping to give her a friendship bracelet with his number.

Travis Kelce’s dad Ed shares exclusive details about his son's engagement to Taylor Swift

Ed Kelce revealed some details about his son Travis’ engagement to Swift. In an interview with News 5 Cleveland, the 74-year-old shared with host John Kosich that the Chiefs TE proposed to Swift nearly two weeks ago, on Sunday, August 10. The couple got engaged in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."
"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," Ed said.
Ed also said that after the proposal, the couple FaceTimed Ed, their mother Donna, and Taylor’s family to share the news.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

