“Hot garbage”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders runs QB drills days after 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick in this year's draft. Coach Prime's son was viewed as the second-best quarterback while being projected as a top-three prospect. However, six other signal-callers went ahead of Shedeur, leaving experts and fans flabbergasted.

The Browns gave Shedeur Sanders an opportunity to prove himself as an NFL-caliber quarterback. Just a few days after the draft, Coach Prime's son is sweating it out during off-season training ahead of his rookie minicamp.

ESPN Cleveland shared several clips of the quarterback performing various drills with instructors. Shedeur showed off his arm strength while also working on his post-snap footwork.

NFL fans had varying reactions to the quarterback's offseason workout before his debut with the Cleveland Browns.

"Hot garbage," one fan commented.

"Ngl that ball had some wobble to it lmao gonna be hell on here if he's not good," another fan said.

"All that to be on the practice squad lol," this fan wrote.

Several backed Shedeur Sanders to be the starting quarterback for the Browns.

"Have a strong feeling this guy is going to walk in and become QB1..." this fan said.

"He earning that QB1 spot, another fan wrote.

"This is going to be one hell-of-a NFL story, one fan commented.

The Browns will begin their 2025 rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9. Shedeur Sanders will have to prove his worth to earn a spot on the roster. He will be competing with ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel, whom the Browns chose ahead of Shedeur with the 94th pick.

Shedeur Sanders' ex-teammate shares feelings about his draft slide to the fifth round

Shedeur's former target at Colorado, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, was as surprised as anyone to see the quarterback fall out of the first round of the draft. Wester was drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens.

During an interview with Ravens' editorial director Ryan Mink, the wide receiver stated that it was shocking to see his former teammate fall so far in the draft. Wester believes that Shedeur will use this as motivation to make a name for himself in the NFL.

"I was disappointed that they did him like that-I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He's going to work hard and he's going to win that job in Cleveland."

Apart from the rookies, the Browns also signed veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during free agency. It will be interesting to see if coach Kevin Stefanski gives Shedeur Sanders a chance to start during his rookie campaign in the league.

