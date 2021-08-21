How did the Atlanta Falcons become the first team to be 100% vaccinated?

On August 16, the Atlanta Falcons were among several teams hovering around 100% fully vaccinated players on their roster. Later that week, this remarkable feat was accomplished. The Falcons then became the first team to become fully vaccinated.

The Atlanta Falcons make history

This monumental first step in NFL history wasn't achieved by the organization convincing its holdout players to get the vaccine. However, it was done by releasing two unvaccinated players on the team, per a league source. Other teams have the ability to do this as well, but they may believe that their remaining un vaxxed players may be too valuable to cut.

Circumstances like this are tricky. Players such as Kirk Cousins and Deandre Hopkins are refusing to get the vaccine. But there is absolutely no way that the Minnesota Vikings or Arizona Cardinals would release a player of Cousins or Hopkins' caliber. The All-Pro receiver expressed his concerns in a deleted tweet in regards to the NFL's mandated vaccine for players.

"Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making question my future in the @NFL,"

Hopkins, 29, is a pivotal component to the Cardinals' success this 2021 NFL season. This makes for a tumultuous task for general managers and the front office. Covid has created something unprecedented for organizations and individuals.

That being said, the Atlanta Falcons viewed the NFL protocals in higher regard than the two players that haven't received the vaccine. Given the protocols for this upcoming season, unvaccinated players must wait five days before trying out or signing.

Disaster for unvaccinated players

Players that have received the shot can do either immeditately. Meaning, that for the first five players released when the NFL teams are forced to shed their roster from 90 to 85, unvaccinated players unfortunately may be out of luck for this offseason.

The league is taking this seriously, and it's created a debacle for players who haven't received the vaccine. It comprimises their jobs and aspirations to play in the league. The two players that the Atlanta Falcons released most likely won't get another shot at playing for a team for the rest of the offseason or this year.

Nonetheless, the Atlanta Falcons became the first to accomplish this incredible feat and many teams will follow after.

