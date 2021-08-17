Which is the first NFL team to get every player vaccinated?

NFL teams have come increasingly close to 100% COVID-19 vaccination rates over the last few weeks. The NFL as a whole is at a 75% vaccination rate with 15 NFL teams at 95% vaccination.

With more and more NFL players taking the shot, the NFL's protocols will apply to fewer players. The quest to vaccinate every player in every franchise is well and truly underway, but one team has hit the 100% mark quicker than the others.

Atlanta Falcons become first NFL team to reach 100% vaccinattion

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Atlanta Falcons officially became the first team to have every member of their team vaccinated. When the Falcons arrived at training camp in Flowery Branch, Georgia last month, their vaccination rate was at 90%. In the weeks that followed, they managed to vaccinate every player on the roster.

Per NFL league sources, Falcons are first and only team in NFL to have 100% vaccination rate among players.



Every. Single. Player. Vaccinated. 💯 pic.twitter.com/QjH8QNUZo8 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 16, 2021

With a 100% vaccination rate, the Falcons will not be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors at the training facility. Atlanta's players can also eat lunch and work out in the team's facilities together. This is something that NFL players were prohibited from doing last season in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The state of Georgia only has 39% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and is averaging over 5,000 cases per day. With one of the lowest vaccination rates among all 50 states, the Falcons are hopeful that their eagerness to get vaccinated will encourage other Georgia residents to do the same.

The Falcons also offered vaccines to fans in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during their first preseason game this past Friday night.

This is a big step for the NFL as some players continue to buck the trend on vaccinations. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was recently on the COVID-19 reserve list and insisted that he still doesn't plan on getting a vaccine, went as far as to say that he would place plexiglass around his locker and have meetings outside, even in the snow, if need be, but he would not take the vaccine.

There's also Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who continues to make headlines with his anti-vaccination theatrics.

While the Falcons announced that they have vaccinated every member on the roster, another NFL franchise announced that it would require fans to be vaccinated to be in attendance at the games. The Las Vegas Raiders, who are welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season, will require fans to upload proof of their vaccination status before being permitted to attend a Raiders game this season.

Big news out of Vegas: The #Raiders will require all attendees at Allegiant Stadium this season to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. No masks will be required at games. #Raiders are the first NFL team with a vaccine/no mask policy. More details at a press conference tomorrow. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2021

Whether other NFL teams will require fans to be vaccinated remains unknown at this point. But, with many teams close to 100% vaccination status, when and which NFL team will be next to reach the goal?

