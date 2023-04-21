How do Bryce Young’s NIL deals compare to C. J. Stroud’s? Pitting top 2023 NFL Draft prospects against each other

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was the highest NIL earner in 2023. Young has a total valuation of $3.2 million in NIL contracts. He saw his value rise after winning the coveted Heisman trophy in 2022.

Meanwhile, CJ Stroud had a strong 2021-22 season, helping Ohio State to a Rose Bowl title. That propelled him to a hefty $2.5 million NIL valuation. Let's have a look at how their NIL deals compare with the other's.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce Young's NIL Deals

Bryce Young's NIL deals are as follows:

#1 Dr. Pepper

Young signed a NIL with Dr. Pepper and was tagged to appear in some "Fansville” commercials.

"Dr. Pepper is one of the brands that I grew up with, and I feel like they have such a strong love for the game of football, just like I do,” Young told On3.com.

#2 Nissan

After winning the coveted award in 2021, Young became a member of the Heisman House, earning the endorsement deal with Nissan.

Thanks to the new NIL rules, Young could appear in commercials while still playing out his college season. In contrast, previous winners like Tim Tebow and Baker Mayfield had to wait until they were out of school to participate.

#3 Beats by Dre

Bryce Young continued his bombardment of space when he announced his partnership with Beats a couple of weeks after his commercials aired on television.

It was a subtle announcement in which he posted pictures of himself wearing Beats headphones on his social media, but you know the company is anything but.

Other Young NIL deals include: Fanatics, Dollar Shave Club, NOBULL

CJ Stroud's NIL deals

CJ Stroud's NIL deals are as follows:

#1 Designer Shoe Warehouse

Through Ohio State's NIL collective, The Foundation, Stroud secured a deal with DSW alongside his teammate, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The exact dollar amount of the deal, which launched in September, is unavailable, but the totality of the deal for the two players as well as another deal between American Eagle and teammates TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke, comes out to $550,000 collectively, as per The Foundation.

#2 Express

Stroud teamed up with Smith-Njigba again in this NIL deal with Express, a company based in Columbus, Ohio.

Essentially an ambassador for the brand, Stroud also got his teammates in on the action by giving them a $500 gift card from Express to get right for game days.

Other Stroud NIL deals include Value City Furniture, Kane Footwear, Dr. Teal's, and eFuse

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes