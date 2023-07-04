How to intercept in Madden 23? All about defensive move in EA Sports game

EA Sports' Madden 23 is the most realistic football game out there, and there are many reasons why. One of the critical reasons is how real an interception feels in the NFL game. In Madden 23, intercepting a touchdown sometimes feels better than catching one.

In this piece, we will teach you how to intercept a ball in Madden NFL 23. We will also tell you what to do if interceptions don't pan out. So, without further ado, let's snag the rock out of the air.

How do you intercept passes in Madden 23?

To make a successful pass interception in Madden 23, you should hold the LT button to strafe toward the ball and press the Y button. To do the same on PlayStation, you will need to strafe with the L2 button and catch the ball with Triangle.

The key to a successful interception in Madden NFL 23 is positioning. Players should ensure that the defender is aligned with the direction of the pass by following the reticle on the ground.

They shouldn't get too close to the reticle, though, as it will alarm the opponent and take away the turnover chance.

What can you do if interceptions don't work?

There are some situations in the game where an interception would prove futile. If that happens, there are two options:

To tackle, players must hold the A button (X on PlayStation) near the receiver. While tackling won't result in a turnover, it holds off the opposition. Deflecting the ball in Madden 23 is straightforward. Players should press the X button (Square on PlayStation) just before the receiver catches the ball.

someday @icoheal you would think, since a revamped passing system is Madden 23's most-touted feature, that they would have identified the now-well known problem this game has with interceptions. if they tested their passing system. you would think, since a revamped passing system is Madden 23's most-touted feature, that they would have identified the now-well known problem this game has with interceptions. if they tested their passing system.

Did Madden NFL 23 have an interception problem?

Yes, on its original release, Madden 23 had an interception problem, making it seem as though the game was broken.

Due to Madden NFL 23's offensive improvements, it felt as though the developers ignored the equally crucial defensive side of the ball. The lack of changes on the D made it very easy to throw a pick, even on lower difficulties. Madden enthusiasts didn't hold back, as they ran to social media to share their well-founded complaints.

Eventually, Madden heard the rumbling and remedied the situation by releasing an update to the game. Interceptions became fewer, making Madden fans significantly happier.

It's been on the up ever since. Madden enthusiasts will hope that Madden 24 doesn't have similar issues, as it took the game months to resolve the interceptions problem in NFL 23. Fingers crossed, the latest iteration of the NFL's biggest game lives up to expectations.

