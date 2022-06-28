How did Marlin Briscoe die? Cause of death of first black QB in Super Bowl era revealed

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday (June 27) that the team's former wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion, Marlin Briscoe, had passed away. He was due to turn 77 later this year.

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Marlin Briscoe.

Briscoe was drafted in the 14th round of the 1968 AFL draft by the Denver Broncos, where he spent a season. He was the first black player to start a professional football game as a quarterback.

The Broncos also mourned the loss of the trailblazer on social media. They released a statement that read:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe. Marlin was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era."

The statement added:

"He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin's family, friends and former teammates."

Denver Broncos @Broncos RIP to "The Magician."



Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.



Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin's family, friends and former teammates.

Broncos superstar Russell Wilson also paid tribute to Marlin Briscoe. He retweeted the team's statement and wrote:

"Thanks to 'The Magician' for breaking down doors for me & many others! #RIPMarlinBriscoe"

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

#RIPMarlinBriscoe twitter.com/broncos/status… Denver Broncos @Broncos RIP to “The Magician.”



Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.



Thanks to "The Magician" for breaking down doors for me & many others! #RIPMarlinBriscoe

The Buffalo Bills, with whom Briscoe spent three seasons, paid homage to their former star as well. The team posted:

"We’re saddened to learn that former Bills WR Marlin Briscoe has passed away. Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family."

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills



We're saddened to learn that former Bills WR Marlin Briscoe has passed away. Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family.

How did Marlin Briscoe die?

Briscoe's daughter Angela Marriott revealed that the legendary star died due to pneumonia. He was hospitalized in Norwalk, California due to circulation issues in his leg. The former quarterback passed away on Monday, just under three months shy of his 77th birthday.

Briscoe's passing is another heartbreaking loss for the football community. Many have already been reeling from the tragic deaths of Tony Siragusa, Jaylon Ferguson, Jeff Gladney, and Dwayne Haskins since the start of April.

Briscoe's NFL career

After being drafted into the AFL and spending a season playing quarterback for the Broncos, he left the team in 1969 to join the Bills. Briscoe also embarked on a new career path as a wide receiver.

After spending three seasons with the team, he joined the Dolphins, where he won Super Bowl VII and VIII, before joining the San Diego Chargers in 1975. His stay with the Chargers was brief, as he was let go midseason.

Briscoe then spent the rest of the season playing for the Detroit Lions before joining the New England Patriots in 1976. That proved to be his final stop in the NFL.

