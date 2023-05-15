How much do NFL cheerleaders make? All you need to know about average salaries in the league

NFL cheerleaders are some of the most visible non-players on the gridiron and are a vital part of entertainment. They're known to lighten up the mood at dour NFL games, and their job is no easy feat.

Hence, one would expect these super-fit and dedicated individuals to earn a fortune, but you might be wrong. In this piece, we look at the average salaries of cheerleaders in the National Football League, compared to other participants on the gridiron.

National Football League cheerleaders earn less than you might think. On average, an NFL cheerleader earns about $150 per game. That adds to about $22,500 annually, ranking among the lowest salary earners in the National Football League.

Notably, they also receive anywhere from $50 to $75 for a public appearance, like the Pro Bowl and even the yearly Combine. Therefore, the more they put up a show on or off the gridiron, the more they earn.

How much do the highest-paid cheerleaders make?

If we aren't talking about averages, the highest cheerleaders typically make is approximately $500 per game. That's if you are famous or cheerlead for a top-notch franchise.

For instance, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, also known as America's Sweethearts, one of the most famous cheerleading squads in the National Football League, earn about $15-20 per hour, or $500 per game. Therefore, their yearly salary adds up to about $75,000.

Likewise, the Carolina Panthers cheerleaders’, better known as the Carolina TopCats, are paid $75,000 annually.

How much do NFL cheerleaders make compared to other field participants?

National Football League cheerleaders earn about $150 per match or $22,500 annually.

Meanwhile, waterboys in the National Football League typically earn $53,000 per year, while NFL-designated mascots make $25,000 per season. This payment disparity is surprising, considering how much work NFL cheerleaders do compared to mascots and waterboys.

However, that's simply how the league works, and it's not looking like it will be change anytime soon, as cheerleaders don't have a strong union behind them like the NFLPA or other solid trade union.

