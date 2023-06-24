How much does an NFL Plus subscription cost? Breaking down price points ahead of 2023 season

The NFL has launched an online streaming service that will allow followers exposure to a selection of live games and other NFL programs.

You can watch live regular season and playoff local and primetime events on your mobile device or tablet with NFL Plus.

Sunday Night Football on NBC, Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, Monday Night Football on ESPN, events that are shown on CBS and FOX in your regional TV marketplace, and any contest that is aired live on NFL Network are all included in this group of games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans undoubtedly have many inquiries about the new streaming service, particularly regarding the cost. Almost everything you must know about NFL Plus' pricing will be covered here in full.

The service's game-day coverage and instant NFL Films collection are included in the $4.99/monthly NFL Plus basic plan.

NFL Plus Premium, which costs $9.99 a month, lets you watch every game in the NFL after the first broadcast has concluded. The most satisfying aspect is that on-demand matches have no gadget or geographical limitations. This plan also provides matchups going all the way back to the 2009 season.

UFC 290 Live Stream Free Reddit @boxingstreampr1 How much is NFL+?

NFL fans can sign up for NFL Plus with a standard price of $4.99 per month or $39.99 for a full year commitment. There is also an NFL Plus Premium package that runs at $9.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual subscription. How much is NFL+?NFL fans can sign up for NFL Plus with a standard price of $4.99 per month or $39.99 for a full year commitment. There is also an NFL Plus Premium package that runs at $9.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual subscription. https://t.co/8UY4E3kIb5

In essence, the Basic plan costs $4.99 per month or $39.9 annually, and the NFL Plus Premium package costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Indeed, NFL Plus provides a free trial. Before paying their initial monthly or yearly subscription cost, new users have a seven-day free trial of NFL Plus. You won't be able to obtain another NFL Plus free trial after your trial ends.

You can pay for your subscription using any major Credit Card (like MasterCard, Visa, Discover Network or American Express).

What is the difference between NFL Plus and NFL Game Pass?

NFL Game Pass changed its name to NFL Plus Premium in the US.

NFL Plus and NFL Game Pass have significant differences, with NFL Plus allowing users to enjoy real-time games on their smartphones and tablets while NFL Game Pass was not restricted to smartphones and tablets.

NFL Plus offers live game audio, the NFL Films library, and broadcasts of out-of-market preseason competitions, but Game Pass International is the best option if you're interested in viewing NFL games on your TV without interruptions.

Poll : 0 votes