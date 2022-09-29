How to do a stiff arm in Madden NFL 23?

One of the most important attacking skills in Madden NFL 23 is a stiff arm. This game is all about controlling the players during a match. In fact, a steady game can be overturned with the help of different skills performed by players.

With the stiff arm back in the latest franchise, the game is more dynamic than ever. Players carrying the ball can now avoid potential tacklers with this gameplay technique. It can help the user gain an advantage over their opponent. However, it should be performed efficiently to get the desired result. Failure to execute a stiff arm on time will lead to dispossession of the ball.

How to do a stiff arm?

It can be carried out by pressing the X button on PS4 and PS5; the A button on Xbox One and Xbox Series; and the E key on PC. Naturally, the execution of the skill depends on different aspects of the game. These include: the speed of the carrier and the defender, the angle of the tackle and the statistics of the attacker and defender.

What are the pros and cons?

If this technique is performed successfully, the user will receive more space and time for the ball carrier. It also allows the attacker to think about the next move. Generally, the ball carrier can swoop the defender aside and find himself in an empty space on the field. On the other hand, this skill should not be implemented in a crowded situation. The attacker will be using one hand to carry the ball and the other to protect it from the defenders. In this case, other defenders can knock the ball and force a turnaround.

Therefore, simply performing this move is not enough, the user should scan the surroundings for better results. It is essential to execute the skill when the defender is ready to tackle. Using this move with players who are good at it in real life is advised. Athletes such as Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and James Conner perform this skill best in Madden 23.

