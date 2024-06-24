Hugh Grant impressed with "gigantic" Travis Kelce, heaps praise on Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour concert

Ever since they began dating last year, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become one of the most ubiquitous power couples in the world. And now, they have gained another supporter.

Veteran British actor Hugh Grant was in attendance at the London leg of the multi-platinum pop superstar's Eras Tour on Saturday, and he took to his X.com account to shower praise on her and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end:

Aside from Hugh Grant, Travis Kelce has been close to other big celebrities in London. Kelce was in a selfie of Swift, Prince William and his children, George and Charlotte, on Friday, which marked the prince's 42nd birthday.

Also on Saturday, Kelce was spotted mingling with actor Tom Cruise. In video footage exclusively captured by TMZ, he can be seen holding his arms above the Top Gun and Mission Impossible star as "Blank Space" plays, even grabbing him by the shoulders.

Travis Kelce wants to turn Taylor Swift romance into a documentary

Speaking of Hollywood, Travis Kelce already boasts multiple film projects in his resume. He is a co-producer on the indie dramedy film My Dead Friend Zoe and the upcoming documentary King Pleasure which chronicles the life of Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

However, those may pale in comparison to a dream of his. Earlier this month, an insider told Life & Style that Kelce wants to turn his relationship with Swift into a documentary:

“[Travis Kelce] has it in his head that they’re the Romeo and Juliet of modern times, and he thinks a documentary style movie about their romance would be a huge hit.”

The insider also claimed that the two already had extensive footage from their trips and his visits to her concerts and ideally would want a top-tier director to curate them alongside new material. Kelce is also apparently willing to be followed by a camera crew around the clock.

On television, Kelce hosts the Amazon Prime game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and will star in the FX horror series Grotesquerie.