  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • "I have no belief in you": Ryan Clark sounds alarm for Eagles’ season on line against Vikings in Week 7 clash

"I have no belief in you": Ryan Clark sounds alarm for Eagles’ season on line against Vikings in Week 7 clash

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 16, 2025 17:15 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record (image credit: IMAGN)

Ryan Clark didn’t hold back when assessing the Philadelphia Eagles’ slide heading into their Week 7 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. The ESPN analyst questioned whether last season’s Super Bowl winners still have the grit to steady themselves after back-to-back losses that exposed deep flaws.

Ad

Clark underlined the urgency surrounding Sunday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“This year started with an ineptitude on offense, and we've seen it continue throughout the season," Clark said on Wednesday, via "First Take." "And after week after week after week, it's getting worse. Star player after star player is not producing as you expected them to, and it's amounted to two losses.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Especially teams you're supposed to be better than, and we know you have a better roster there. And so if you don't win this game against the Minnesota Vikings, who aren't the team we expected them to be coming into this season, I have no belief in you that this group of individuals can right the ship like we saw them do under Kellen Moore last year.”
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Philadelphia opened 4-0 but has since lost back-to-back matchups. It collapsed against Denver, surrendering a two-touchdown lead late. Subsequently, it suffered a blowout loss to the Giants in Week 6.

NFL circles have started questioning the Eagles' offensive balance and play-calling under first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo. Jalen Hurts has been under constant pressure, taking six sacks against the Broncos and turning the ball over in the defeat to New York.

Eagles' offense struggling to rediscover balance

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Ryan Clark’s frustration mirrors that of other analysts. Stephen A. Smith pointed to the Eagles’ inability to control tempo or sustain drives. Third-down efficiency has plummeted, and scoring production has dipped sharply since September. Where the offense once relied on a physical run game to establish rhythm, it now leans heavily on Jalen Hurts’ arm, with limited payoff.

Ad

The team’s statistical profile backs up the criticism: Philadelphia ranks near the bottom of the league in third-down conversions and offensive efficiency. Saquon Barkley’s yards per carry have dropped, and A.J. Brown has yet to find consistent impact through six games.

Injuries have compounded the issues, with defensive standouts Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell sidelined in recent weeks. It has left Vic Fangio’s unit stretched thin.

Meanwhile, The Vikings enter at 3-2 and are showing steadier form under Carson Wentz. He has completed over 70% of his passes this month without an interception.

The Eagles remain a narrow betting favorite. However, a third straight defeat wouldn’t just sting; it would shake the foundation of a team once seen as the NFC’s most complete roster.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications