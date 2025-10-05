“I call that poetic justice” “Rigged league”: NFL fans in split as Bo Nix fumbles ball after potential pass interference by Cooper DeJean 

A first quarter replay review during Sunday’s clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos stirred reactions among NFL fans. Bo Nix appeared to lose the ball after being hit by Cooper DeJean. Officials overturned the on-field fumble ruling after the review, calling it an incomplete pass.

Ad

The reversal split fans on X.

"I call that poetic justice. It's clearly a fumble but rightous Karma for the Eagles," one fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

justreading52725 @justreadin54061 @NFL_DovKleiman I call that poetic justice. It's clearly a fumble but rightous Karma for the Eagles.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Arm moves forward. Incomplete pass," a fan said.

More fans reacted to the moment.

"Absolutely! The TV replay showed clearly that his arm didn't start moving forward until after his arm was hit & the ball jarred loose. Terrible job by replay officials," one fan commented.

"Fuck the fumble, where the fuck is the holding penalty," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"NFL finally punishing eagles for their horrible play style," one fan said.

The debate unfolded after the Broncos’ opening drive at Lincoln Financial Field, when DeJean’s hit jarred the ball loose as Nix began his throwing motion.

Denver couldn’t capitalize on the reprieve. The team stalled on third down before Wil Lutz drilled a 55-yard field goal to make it 3-0 midway through the first quarter.

Ad

Philadelphia entered the matchup undefeated at 4-0, driven by a dominant defense despite ongoing questions about offensive rhythm. A.J. Brown caught two early passes after a quiet outing last week. The Broncos, coming off a lopsided 28-3 win over Cincinnati, arrived at 2-2.

Bo Nix’s mobility continues to shape the Broncos' offense

NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Bo Nix’s efficiency remains a bright spot for the Denver Broncos. He has taken just three sacks in four games, one of the lowest totals among starting quarterbacks. Nix's ability to escape pressure has become central to Sean Payton’s offense.

Ad

Teammates said his scrambling instincts keep defenses guessing.

"You better turn and find a dang block because that dude can run, and we've always known it, man, ever since he first got here," Broncos tight end Lucas Krull said on Thursday, via The Denver Gazette.

Denver’s offensive front has helped, allowing pressure on barely 22% of dropbacks. Nix said limiting sacks is a personal priority.

Ad

"I think sacks kill drives," Nix said on Thursday, via The Denver Gazette. "Sacks, statistically, when you get one on a drive, your percentage of scoring goes drastically down. It's kind of like a turnover. I hate sacks, hate turnovers, and so keeping us away from those is giving us the best chance."

The Broncos are fifth in rushing yards per game (143.3) through four weeks, and near the top of the league in explosive runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More