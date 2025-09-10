  • home icon
  "I can prevent these soft tissue injuries": Chad Ochocinco calls on NFL to hire him following George Kittle's four-week setback

"I can prevent these soft tissue injuries": Chad Ochocinco calls on NFL to hire him following George Kittle’s four-week setback

By Nishant
Published Sep 10, 2025 14:50 GMT
Chad Ochocinco and George Kittle (Credits: Imagn)
Chad Ochocinco and George Kittle (image credit: IMAGN)

Chad Ochocinco has an offer for George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers defense amid their struggles with injuries following Week 1. It came after the team suffered a major blow in the win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The tight end left the field after sustaining a hamstring injury late in the first half and did not return. The 49ers placed him on the injured reserve list as he will miss at least the next four games. Ochocinco reposted the NFL's X post, urging the league to hire him.

"Dear @NFL please hire me as a team nutritionist i can prevent this soft tissue injuries 🙏🏾," Ochocinco tweeted on Monday.
Kittle had four receptions for 25 yards and recorded San Francisco's first touchdown of the season before getting injured. Some fans believe the 49ers rushed the tight end's return, and the incomplete recovery from previous injuries may have caused this.

Kittle was a menace for opposing teams last season and took matters into his own hands after Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk were sidelined. He recorded 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

San Francisco also did not have Aiyuk in the first game of the season. The situation leaves the team with Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges as the only options at the tight end position.

Kyle Shanahan reacts to George Kittle's hamstring injury

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talked to the media following the win over the Seahawks and shared his thoughts about George Kittle's injury.

"When they tell me a few weeks, it's always a possibility," Shanahan said. "In order to do that, it's got to be a four-week injury."

Kittle will miss the games versus the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Rams. Besides Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges, fullback Kyle Juszczyk is another option for Shanahan at the tight end position.

Kittle said ahead of the season that his goal was to stay healthy and play at the highest level. He revealed that his former tight ends coach used to challenge him to have 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and a ton of pancakes. Kittle believes it would be "fun" to rack up 10 touchdowns.

The injury may have spoiled his plans for the 2025 season but he is hoping to return as soon as possible to contribute to the team.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
