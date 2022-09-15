"I’d advise people not to read it. He’s a bad guy" - Brett Favre biographer Jeff Pearlman begs fans to avoid reading book after alleged welfare scam

Brett Favre is having a rough time. The legendary quarterback was recently exposed for taking part in a welfare scam that misappropiated $5 million. The money went toward a new volleyball stadium.

Texts surfaced that showed Favre asking the then-governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, if the money could be traced to him. Essentially, he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Unfortunately, this is not the first unfortunate incident the former Green Bay Packers star has been involved in.

For legendary quarterbacks like Favre, scandals like this can totally taint anything he did on the field, which was win a Super Bowl, three MVP awards and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jeff Pearlman wrote a biography about the quarterback, but he doesn't want anyone to read it now.

Jeff Pearlman @jeffpearlman On the day of extended Favre revelations, I wanna share something: I wrote a biography of the man that was largely glowing. Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, practical joker, etc. Yes, it included his grossness, addictions, treatment of women. But it was fairly positive [1] On the day of extended Favre revelations, I wanna share something: I wrote a biography of the man that was largely glowing. Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, practical joker, etc. Yes, it included his grossness, addictions, treatment of women. But it was fairly positive [1] https://t.co/m1rJJ2sChf

According to the New York Post, Pearlman said that he desperately hopes people avoid his book:

"I wrote a biography of the man that was largely glowing. Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, practical joker, etc. Yes, it included his grossness, addictions, treatment of women. But it was fairly positive.

"Looking at it now, if I’m being brutally honest — I’d advise people not to read it. He’s a bad guy. He doesn’t deserve the icon treatment. He doesn’t deserve acclaim. Image rehabilitation. Warm stories of grid glory. His treatment of Jennifer Sterger was … inexcusable."

Jeff Pearlman @jeffpearlman And, looking at it now, if I'm being brutally honest—I'd advise people not to read it. He's a bad guy. He doesn't deserve the icon treatment. He doesn't deserve acclaim. Image rehabilitation. Warm stories of grid glory. His treatment of @jennifersterger was ... inexcusable. [2] And, looking at it now, if I'm being brutally honest—I'd advise people not to read it. He's a bad guy. He doesn't deserve the icon treatment. He doesn't deserve acclaim. Image rehabilitation. Warm stories of grid glory. His treatment of @jennifersterger was ... inexcusable. [2] https://t.co/SDlQujyJWn

Favre was a legendary quarterback on the field, but he's had quite a few off-the-field incidents. He's already in the Hall of Fame, but his reputation and legacy are being tarnished every day.

How many times did Brett Favre make the Pro Bowl?

The legendary quarterback is in the Hall of Fame for a reason: he was one of the best to play the position. He played for 20 seasons and made the Pro Bowl 11 times.

The majority of both his total seasons and Pro Bowl seasons were in Green Bay. He played for them for 16 seasons, making the Pro Bowl nine times. He also played for the Falcons one year prior to joining the Packers.

After his stint with the Packers ended, he joined the New York Jets and promptly made the Pro Bowl again. He then moved to Minnesota and made the Pro Bowl again, making it three years in a row all on different teams.

He retired after a second season in Minnesota.

