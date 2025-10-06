“I don’t got no money”: Shilo Sanders passes donation requests to brother Shedeur 40 days after being cut by Buccaneers

Shilo Sanders is going viral again. Just 40 days after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 24-year-old can be seen in a video clip refusing kids who asked Deion Sanders' son for donations to a youth camp.“I just got cut from NFL. Bro, I don’t got no money.”Shilo then hilariously redirected fans to his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders.“You gotta go ask Shedeur,” he said.When asked about his NIL money from his college days, Shilo said,&quot;It's gone bro.&quot; He further added, &quot;If I get back in the league, I got you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnlike Shilo, who's still without an NFL team, Shedeur has signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns, which includes a $447,380 signing bonus. The former Colorado safety went undrafted and got cut after throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson in a preseason game. Also read: &quot;He’s about to ruin the family name&quot;: NFL fans react to TikToker's claim of Shilo Sanders setting date with India LoveShilo Sanders gets bad news from Deion Sanders on trust fundShilo Sanders got a tough dose of reality from his father last week. As he navigates his self-proclaimed financial struggles, he looks to his family for support, specifically a trust fund that may not exist in the way he had hoped.In a new YouTube vlog filmed at Gatorland with influencer Danny Duncan, Shilo was seen browsing for protective gear while admitting,“I just got cut from the NFL. So I’m not trying to spend that much.” He then joked, “I’m still waiting on my trust fund from my dad.” [01:15]Coach Prime responded to Shilo's remark and said,“What did I tell you about your trust fund? I never trusted you and we never had fun,” Deion said.View on TikTokShilo also remains entangled in an $11.8 million bankruptcy case while trying to find his next NFL opportunity.Also read: &quot;His daddy be sick of him&quot;: NFL world reacts to Shilo Sanders fooling fans, claiming to be Deion Sanders