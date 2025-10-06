  • home icon
  • “I don’t got no money”: Shilo Sanders passes donation requests to brother Shedeur 40 days after being cut by Buccaneers

By Prasen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:53 GMT
Shilo Sanders passes donation requests to brother Shedeur after being cut by Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders is going viral again. Just 40 days after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 24-year-old can be seen in a video clip refusing kids who asked Deion Sanders' son for donations to a youth camp.

“I just got cut from NFL. Bro, I don’t got no money.”

Shilo then hilariously redirected fans to his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders.

“You gotta go ask Shedeur,” he said.

When asked about his NIL money from his college days, Shilo said,

"It's gone bro." He further added, "If I get back in the league, I got you."
Unlike Shilo, who's still without an NFL team, Shedeur has signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns, which includes a $447,380 signing bonus. The former Colorado safety went undrafted and got cut after throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson in a preseason game.

Shilo Sanders gets bad news from Deion Sanders on trust fund

Shilo Sanders got a tough dose of reality from his father last week. As he navigates his self-proclaimed financial struggles, he looks to his family for support, specifically a trust fund that may not exist in the way he had hoped.

In a new YouTube vlog filmed at Gatorland with influencer Danny Duncan, Shilo was seen browsing for protective gear while admitting,

“I just got cut from the NFL. So I’m not trying to spend that much.” He then joked, “I’m still waiting on my trust fund from my dad.” [01:15]
youtube-cover
Coach Prime responded to Shilo's remark and said,

“What did I tell you about your trust fund? I never trusted you and we never had fun,” Deion said.
Shilo also remains entangled in an $11.8 million bankruptcy case while trying to find his next NFL opportunity.

