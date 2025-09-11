"I got NBF": Malik Nabers clears air on sideline outburst with Brian Daboll during Commanders vs. Giants Week 1 game

Malik Nabers was visibly frustrated during the New York Giants' 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in their season opener. He had an outburst in a heated moment on the sidelines with coach Brian Daboll.During Wednesday's press conference, the wider receiver clarified the situation. Malik Nabers said it was not as serious as people made it out to be.&quot;I got a NBF. I got a natural b**ch face,&quot; Nabers said while chuckling. &quot;It is what it is. It's my face. I don't know like, the way you all talk to me, I look the same wya everytime. You all know it's just how I am brother. I guess I got to smile more.&quot;Nabers also opened up about his performance against the Commanders. He revealed he was not frustrated because of not getting the ball enough on offense.&quot;Just 12 targets and five catches,&quot; Nabers said. &quot;It's just not how I wanted to end the day off. I know everybody was more focused on me overall getting mad I wasn't getting the ball, it wasn't at all what I was concerned about. I had 12 targets.&quot;Why would I argue about getting the ball if I had 12 targets?... I don't think that why I was frustrated. Like I said, I was trying to get the offense going. ... The lights was on, the game was on. You know, it's time to play.&quot;Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson also had a disappointing debut as the Giants' QB1. He completed just 17 of the 37 passes for 168 yards. Daboll's team found itself on the scoreboard thanks to two field goals by Graham Gano.Malik Nabers opens up about game plan heading into Week 2After starting off the season with a loss, the Giants need to start winning games if they want to contend for the playoffs.When Malik Nabers was questioned about their preparations for the remainder of the 2025 season, he gave a blunt answer.&quot;I would say take it day by day,&quot; Nabers said as per the team's website. &quot;Day by day, see what things we can get better on, see what things we have to focus more on to help our offense be more explosive or just the up-tempo of what we have to do.&quot;&quot;And we can't rush it right now, we don't play until Sunday. So, take it day by day, find key things to get better at, find things in the offense for us to get better at and focus on, and then just wait till Sunday to see what we come up with.&quot;The Giants next face the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 14 at AT&amp;T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.