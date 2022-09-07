"I was in a hospital bed... I cried" - Peyton Manning reveals the toughest and most gut-wrenching moment of his NFL career

Some of the biggest talking points of Peyton Manning's career are his Super Bowl victories and his various records.

However, there was another incident that stole headlines when it happened. In 2011, the quarterback was taken down at the height of his power due to a freak neck injury that put him out of action for a full year.

Speaking on the "Games with Names" podcast, the Hall of Fame signal-caller explained what it was like to go through the traumatic experience. Here's how Peyton Manning put it:

"My pain really started in 2011, which forced me to have several surgeries, which forced me to miss the entire season. My pain kind of went away after my surgeries. It was just my strength and my weakness [that was the issue]."

He added:

"I had, essentially, nerve damage in my right arm and so I just couldn't function the way I used to and I kind of lost my my grip."

Manning went on to describe the experience as "hell," saying:

"I lost really my awareness of my arm... I've had this unbelievable string of hell, my entire career going back to high school college and in the NFL. So missing that entire season was tough. I remember I was in a hospital bed in California watching the [Indianapolis] Colts play their opening game against the [Houston] Texans."

Manning went on to reveal that he cried during the first game of the Colts' season:

"Kerry Collins was the quarterback and I don't cry a lot, but I was emotional. I cried during that game and when I went out there for the first time since I had been out [of] there. That was tough."

Peyton Manning's career since his injury in 2011

Peyton Manning reacts after winning Super Bowl 50

The injury in 2011 served as a clean break between the two eras for Peyton Manning. Before the injury, he was the face of the Indianapolis Colts and was seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He was virtually invincible in the eyes of many.

After the injury, many, including the Colts, had their doubts about his ability to be the same player.

The injury left the team with a decision to make. Manning was already heading into his age 36 season with the team at the top of the draft board. They elected to draft Andrew Luck, pushing Manning out the door.

He landed in Denver and once he got rolling on the field, almost no one could stop him.

In a four-year span with the team, Peyton Manning went to two Super Bowls. In 2013, he set the record for touchdown passes thrown in a season with 55, which still stands today.

His final game in the NFL was in Super Bowl 50. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers and Manning's final moment on the field was as a champion.

