“I have influence on this team”: Justin Jefferson steps into vocal leadership role at Vikings OTAs

The Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. In the years that followed, the star wide receiver has become one of the most important assets to the Vikings' offense.

In his first five seasons in Minnesota, the master of the griddy has been selected for the All-Pro First Team and the Pro Bowl four times. As of last season, the star has 495 receptions, scored 40 receiving touchdowns, and has 7,432 receiving yards.

Jefferson has signed a new $140 million extension with the Vikings. When asked to attend the team's OTAs, the WR said that it was a "no-brainer" and he'll be there. After a practice session Monday, the 25-year-old reflected on the influence he has on the team and said:

“I have some type of influence on this team. Whenever I have some type of encouraging words or just have that chance to bring up the team and break us down, that all makes a difference. Even just being here makes a difference.”

Another Minnesota Vikings name is making a difference off the field

It was recently reported that the Vikings have signed their GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year extension. The team has seen a lot of success under his leadership as he was responsible for signing extensions for players like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darriswalt, and more.

During his time at the helm, the Vikings have accumulated a record of 34-17. The franchise's owner, Mark Wilf, also made his feelings known after extending Adofo-Mensah's stay in Minnesota.

"Kwesi's leadership, vision, and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," Wilf said.

"His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings."

It'll be interesting to see how the Vikings perform in the upcoming NFL season.

