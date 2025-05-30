Vikings owner Mark Wilf makes his feelings clear after GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signed a multi-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings are making big moves this offseason and one of them is signing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year extension. Vikings owner Mark Wilf made his feelings known after extending Adofo-Mensah's contract on Friday.

Adofo-Mensah joined the Vikings in 2022. In three seasons, the GM helped the franchise to a 34-17r record. During his tenure, the 43-year-old also hired Kevin O'Connell, who became the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year. Kwesi is also responsible for extending the stay of important Vikings players, including Justin Jefferson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Darrisaw and T.J. Hockenson.

With all the success the team achieved under Adofo-Mensah, it was no surprise Wilf was more than happy to extend the GM's contract.

“Kwesi's leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," Wilf said. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings."

NFL insider believes J.J. McCarthy will lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl next season

There has been a lot of buzz in Minnesota this offseason. Not too long ago, rumors were floating around that NFL legend Aaron Rodgers might end up becoming the Vikings' new QB. However, the team decided to put their trust in their current roster and is going ahead with their young QB J.J. McCarthy.

NFL insider Kay Adams believes that the Vikings have no excuse but to win the Super Bowl next year under McCarthy.

"I have been saying all offseason that the Vikings have no excuse to not win the Super Bowl," Adams said. "You have no excuse. [J.J. McCarthy] better be great, or [they] should have been in on Aaron Rodgers."

She added:

"If you want in on that and you didn't take that super seriously, and I don't know if that hasn't all come out yet. But you better have been sure about J.J. ... J.J. better be Aaron Rodgers because the window is right now."

It'll be interesting to see what's in store for the Vikings in the 2025 NFL season.

