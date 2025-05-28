"No excuse to not win Super Bowl" - NFL analyst heaps pressure on J.J. McCarthy to step up as Vikings' franchise QB 

It might finally be time for the Minnesota Vikings to "Skol" loud and proud, as they are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season. NFL analyst Kay Adams believes the Vikings have "no excuse" and J.J. McCarthy should lead them to win the big one next year.

McCarthy joined the Minnesota side last year. He was selected with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, a preseason knee injury prevented him from playing last year. Still, it looks like the Vikings are confident in the young quarterback's abilities and will be moving forward with him.

There were murmurs that NFL legend Aaron Rodgers might end up joining the Vikings, but it looks like the franchise has made its decision. Addressing the same on the "Up and Adams Show" on Monday, industry insider Kay Adams spoke about the Vikings possibly winning the Super Bowl next season:

"I have been saying all offseason that the Vikings have no excuse to not win the Super Bowl. You have no excuse. [J.J. McCarthy] better be great, or [they] should have been in on Aaron Rodgers.

"If you want in on that and you didn't take that super seriously, and I don't know if that hasn't all come out yet. But you better have been sure about J.J. ... J.J. better be Aaron Rodgers because the window is right now."

Check out the video below:

Adams then went on to say that the only excuse for the Vikings not winning the Super Bowl could be their secondary.

J.J. McCarthy gets a franchise-level rub from Vikings co-owner

Despite missing his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, the Minnesota Vikings have not given up on their young QB, J.J. McCarthy. This was apparent in recent comments of the Vikings' co-owner Mark Wilf.

Wilf appeared on Paul Allen's podcast, where he had nothing but praise for the 22-year-old. He said on May 21:

"He [McCarthy] has a gravitational pull as a leader," Wilf said. "I think the way players support him, I think, of course, the talent is there. Coach [Kevin] O'Connell is glowing in his praises of how he's handled everything to date, and from an off-the-field perspective, we couldn't be happier."

Wilf added:

"So all the things are pointing in the right direction and we are going to be supporting JJ to have him be the success that we want him to be."

Check out the video below:

With the fan and owners behind him, it will be interesting to see if J.J. McCarthy can bring Super Bowl success to the Vikings.

