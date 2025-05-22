Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy earns major franchise-level nod from team's co-owner Mark Wilf

During his three-season stint with the Michigan Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy won one national championship. The Minnesota Vikings then drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he missed his entire rookie campaign because of a torn meniscus. The quarterback is now looking to make a strong comeback this upcoming season.

Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf appeared on Paul Allen's podcast this week. He heaped praise on J.J. McCarthy and his talents with the ball. Wilf also stated that the franchise will do their best to support the quarterback in his quest for success with the Vikings.

"He (McCarthy has a gravitational pull as a leader," Wilf said. "I think the way players support him, I think, of course, the talent is there. Coach O'Connell is glowing in his praises of how he's handled everything to date, and from an off-the-field perspective, we couldn't be happier."

"So all the things are pointing in the right direction and we are going to be supporting JJ to have him be the success that we want him to be."

During the 2024 season, Sam Darnold was the Vikings' starting quarterback. He led the team to an 11-2 campaign while helping them qualify for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

Darnold then signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal to play for the Seahawks. Thus, the Vikings are now putting their faith in McCarthy to step up and take over the starting quarterback duties this year.

Former Vikings star shows support for J.J. McCarthy

Safety Camryn Bynum spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In March, he signed a four-year contract worth $60 million with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite this, he has come forward with positive words for J.J. McCarthy.

On Monday, Bynum appeared on the 'Up & Adams' Show. He talked about how he believes J.J. McCarthy has what it takes to establish himself as the team's QB1 this upcoming season.

"I know he's ready to go," Bynum said. "The fact that he had a season-ending injury in preseason and we still saw him everyday, that says something in itself.....The fact that he's still in meetings, he was bothering us defensive players asking, 'Which cover you guys used here and here? It's November and he's talking about next year. He's like, 'Dude, I'm so ready for this offense.' He's different."

The Vikings have made four Super Bowl appearances but have never won the Lombardi trophy. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Chicago Bears in September.

